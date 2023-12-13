Sarah Connor: Cleavage madness in close-up! Singer takes fans’ breath away

Sarah Connor didn’t skimp on her charms at a concert on her “Not So Silent Night” tour and took her fans’ breath away with a hot outfit. The singer then presented her mega cleavage in a close-up on Instagram. The net trembles at the sight.

These photos will make you gasp! Sarah Connor (43) thanked her fans for “a great party” on the photo and video network Instagram after her concert in Oberhausen. The singer reflected on the evening with several pictures and gave her Instagram fan base a look at her forbidden hot outfit.

Sarah Connor warms up fans with mega cleavage in close-up

In the first picture, Sarah Connor looks deep and unabashedly shows her amazing cleavage in a close-up. The 43-year-old wore a tight black top under a tight black leather jacket. A special eye-catcher: sophisticated cut-outs in the neckline, which allowed the singer to flash her breasts in a sexy way. However, Sarah Connor knew how to prevent overly revealing insights with an opulent glitter necklace. Pretty sexy!

Sarah Connor’s fans are sweating over her sexy look

In any case, the sexy look gave Sarah Connors fans hot flashes. “The outfit was hoooooooooot,” commented a follower on the pictures from Oberhausen. “It was a mega festival in the Ruhr area!! Hopefully next year again and how awesome was your outfit,” a second fan joined in the cheers. “Your outfit was amazing,” said this follower. “I love the outfit!” admits another follower on Instagram.

Sarah Connor is currently on the “Not So Silent Night” tour – four more concerts in December

After the concert in Oberhausen, Sarah Connor has four more dates on her calendar as part of her “Not So Silent Night” tour. The singer will be on stage in Stuttgart on December 12th. On December 13th we go to Munich. On December 14th she will be on stage in Vienna and the last concert will take place on December 16th in Mannheim. It remains to be seen what hot look she will warm up her fans with on these dates.

fka/news.de

