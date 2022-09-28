17 best films including “The Killing of Munich” were screened at the Best Russian Film Awards in Beijing

International Online News: The Russian Film Awards has been established in more than 23 countries and regions around the world, bringing many outstanding contemporary Russian film and television works to 1 million film lovers.

On September 26, the Russian Film Awards held a press conference in Beijing. It was introduced at the meeting that the Russian Film Festival will last for three weeks. From September 26th to October 15th, audiences can watch 17 excellent Russian films for free, including “Space Rescue” and “Love”. Themes such as Munich, Skywalker, Moscow Has Fallen, Two Women, Once Upon a Time in Russia, and Chagall and Malevich are from sports, space, biography, animation and other fields. This film list represents the epitome of the prosperity and development of Russian film creation, and provides a window for Chinese audiences to understand Russian film culture and humanistic feelings.

poster

Ms. Inna, CEO of the Russian National Film Company, expressed her outlook for the future study, exchange and common development of the film culture of the two countries: “This Russian Film Awards event has brought 17 sincere Russian classic films to Chinese audiences. It represents the essence of Russian film culture and will further promote mutual understanding between Chinese and Russian filmmakers.”

Film is not only an important carrier to record cultural development, but also a window to display the image and culture of various countries. In recent years, with the rapid development of the film industry, the film industry of China and Russia has grown by leaps and bounds. The film markets of the two countries are also gradually occupying a large proportion on the world stage. Ms. Inna, CEO of the Russian National Film Company, said that the Chinese market can be said to be one of the best-selling overseas markets for Russian films in recent years, and Chinese audiences are very interested in Russian films with multiple themes. In this regard, Mr. Bao Ran, a member of the Network Audio-Visual Professional Committee, also gave high praise to Russian films that have a good reputation in the Chinese market, emphasizing that he expects to see more Russian films with new themes in China.

site map

Sergey Selyanov, the producer of “Space Rescue”, talked about the deep historical origin and traditional friendship between Russian and Chinese films. The Chinese-Russian co-production film “Genghis Khan” was very popular among Chinese audiences in the early years. He said that he is currently discussing in-depth films about children and the moon, and believes that Russian-style science fiction stories will also be loved by Chinese audiences. He said that he has been paying attention to the development of Chinese science fiction films, which have developed rapidly in recent years. Russia is also a country with a long history of sci-fi. In the future, China and Russia may be able to increase the space for mutual cooperation in the field of sci-fi. We look forward to seeing a sci-fi blockbuster co-produced by China and Russia in the near future.

“Russian films are rich in themes and styles. I hope Chinese audiences can gain a deeper understanding of Russian films and traditional culture through this film festival.”

Ms. Inna, CEO of the Russian National Film Company, said that Russian films are not limited to a certain genre. Whether it is science fiction or reality, excellent films will become a link to convey feelings. She is looking forward to the possibility of Sino-Russian cooperation.

Among the 17 films screened this time, “The Killing of Munich” set a box-office record for Russian films in mainland China when it was released in mainland China in 2019. “Space Rescue” released in the mainland in 2018 is also a highly praised work. The film is adapted from a real historical event – the former Soviet Union’s salute No. 7 space station rescue incident, paying tribute to space heroes and the beauty of human nature; the sports movie “Lore to Munich” is a true reproduction of 1972 In the final of the 2008 Munich Olympic basketball championship, the Soviet basketball team defeated the lore moment of the US team, which maintained a record of 36 years of victory; and the comedy movie “30 Dates” showed the Russian-style funny charm, making people feel love while laughing sweet and sour.