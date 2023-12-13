Even cheaper: Best power station up to €250 – Powdeom EV700 with LiFePo4 in the test

The socket to take with you – these are power stations, because they supply consumers with electricity with 230 volts even when they are on the go. With the integrated solar generator and a sufficiently large battery, it can even be completely self-sufficient, as long as you have suitable solar panels, enough patience and sun.

With the Powdeom EV700 power station we have a cheap and good power station with excellent price-performance. It offers a respectable 614 watt hours (Wh) capacity and 700 watts of power. A lot can be done with this in everyday life.

Currently it is handy power station at Banggood for the new best price of 218 euros (Code: BGXmasSO1) available. There is an overall package that is significantly better than all other models in this price range. At the time of the test on October 13, 2023, the best price on Amazon at the time was 250 euros. In this test report we will answer whether the Powdeom EV700 is convincing on more than just the data sheet. Banggood provided us with the test device.

Design & equipment



The Powdeom EV700 is housed in a rectangular, single-color, dark blue plastic housing with compact dimensions of 305 × 205 × 210 millimeters. It feels stable and does not allow the material to twist in any way. While side openings ensure air supply, the top remains free to place consumers on because the sturdy plastic handle can be folded away. However, you should fold it carefully, as there is no spring or other limitation to dampen the banging on the housing. With a weight of 8.1 kilograms, the EV700 is still mobile and easy to carry.

The front display shows active connections and the expected remaining running time. However, this information is somewhat difficult to identify because only numbers are shown without context. A one stands for an hour, but the unit is missing. Next to it is the current consumption or charging power. What is striking in comparison with other power stations is that the information is actually updated several times per second, so that minimal fluctuations in watts are visible. Other models update within just under two seconds, which is a small but subtle difference in terms of real-time recording.

When it comes to the battery, the manufacturer not only uses a 616 Wh memory, which is atypical for the price range under 300 euros, but also the expensive LiFePo4 cells. These are characterized by a significantly increased longevity compared to lithium-ion cells. The so-called lithium iron phosphate batteries only have 80 percent of their original capacity after around 3,000 charging cycles, whereas lithium-ion batteries reach this value after just under 500 cycles.

As far as performance is concerned, 700 watts are available. The short-term peak load is 1400 watts. This means you can also operate devices with high starting current. In addition to the relatively high output power, the high charging power is also surprising. This is consistently 500 watts, which charges the power station in under two hours. In some cases, not even devices costing 800 euros can achieve this. In addition, you only need a 3-pin power plug thanks to the integrated power supply – so you don’t have to carry a charging brick. This is also an absolute rarity in this price range.

To activate the power station, simply press the button above the desired connection type (AC, DC, USB, LED). On the connection side, we get two AC Schuko sockets, USB ports with USB-C and USB-A as well as two DC round plugs and a car plug (cigarette lighter). Our price comparison shows further connections and technical data of the Powdeom EV700 in detail below:

Practical test



In our power station practical tests, we check how much of the specified capacity can actually be used in everyday life, i.e. how the devices perform in terms of efficiency. We also test the technical safety functions, such as temperature and overload protection. For the latter, in this case we again rely on our hairdryer test, in which a standard household hairdryer with 1800 watts – too much for the EV700 – represents the overload. The power station switches off within three seconds, as it should.

To check the capacity, we do three runs with different levels of power demand. Our PC workstation with monitor serves as a consumer. In our tests, most devices work with an efficiency of 80 percent. At low load we get 458 Wh with the Powdeom EV700, which corresponds to around 74 percent. With changing consumption (mixed load), the value is 77 percent at 477 Wh. Under full load, however, we only get 437 Wh, i.e. 71 percent, from the battery.

All values ​​are more or less just below average, but are still completely fine. Other models have performed significantly worse here in the past. In any case, for the price of 218 euros you can’t currently get a comparable everyday capacity anywhere else.

For a full charge we need to load 666 Wh into it, which corresponds to losses of around 8 percent – an average value. In general, a certain amount of loss is unavoidable and normal for all electrical devices.

Depending on the power required, the volume is between 35 and 55 decibels, with the fans running continuously. Especially when charging, the volume is high at 55 decibels at the housing and 42 decibels at a distance of one meter. Devices that are comparable in price to this one Grecell T500 (test report) or the Blackview Oscal Powermax 700 (Test report) are no quieter here either and forego many premium features, such as LiFePo4 cells, an integrated power supply and a high charging speed. Quieter models like this Oukitel P2001 (test report) and the Fossibot F2400 (test report) are significantly more expensive and cost around 900 euros.

Charging with 500 watts of input power is not only pretty quick, but also works via a solar panel. This works via a round connector – a suitable adapter to MC4 is included in the scope of delivery. You won’t find the classic XT60 connection or an Andersson port here. In the test we use the Dabbsson DBS200S, with which we achieve up to 120 watts of charging power. However, this depends on the weather and orientation.

The EV700 is the little sister of the Powdeom EV1200, which we also received, but which was already delisted before the test. Their housing is a bit higher, but so is the power at 1200 watts and the capacity at 1224 Wh. It’s a shame, because this was also an interesting product. But we can say that the manufacturer puts together a decent overall package and that the high-quality workmanship is not just a coincidence.

Preis



At Banggood the Powdeom EV700 currently costs with the coupon BGXmasSO1 only 218 Euro. The voucher is valid until 31.12.2023 while stocks last.

Alternatives



In terms of the data sheet, this is the most similar Blackview Oscal Powermax 700 (Review). It offers almost 700 watt hours and 700 watts of output power, as well as high-quality workmanship, making it a really strong overall package. Normally it costs 425 euros. Currently it only costs 320 Euro on Amazon (Select 180 euro coupon).

At least it is priced Grecell T500 (test report) at eye level, the current 249 Euro costs. When you look at the technical data with 500 Wh and 500 watts (1000 watts peak power), it clearly lags behind the Powdeom EV700. In addition, only lithium-ion cells are used here and the charging speed is low at 105 watts.

Our long-running favorite is better, but also much more expensive Fossibot F2400 (Review). It impresses with its low volume and great overall package. You get 2400 watts of power and 2048 Wh of capacity. They are now available for 899 Euro with the code HjzCwwkB at Geekmaxi. This is the best price for our price-performance king, which still cost 1,300 euros when we tested it in March.

In our price comparison we show below popular power stations under 500 euros, with more than 500 watts and 500 Wh as well as popular solar panels:

Conclusion



According to all tests, the Powdeom EV700 is undoubtedly the best power station currently available for under 250 euros. But that’s not enough. In terms of features, the model can even keep up with devices up to 500 euros thanks to LiFePo4 cells and an untypically high performance and capacity for the price.

The casing is simple and of high quality, there is nothing to complain about here. The integrated power supply is also surprising, which is a rarity in this price range. Above all, we are very happy with the charging power of 500 watts, as it fully charges the battery in under two hours. So far, we only have devices up to 300 euros that charge with 100 watts or even less. This means that a charging process takes up to 8 hours – which is no longer up to date.

The Powdeom EV700 shows that things can be significantly better even for this price. Only small things, such as the higher volume or the slightly below-average efficiency, cloud the overall picture somewhat. All in all, this is an excellent power station with an even better price-performance ratio. We give it four stars and a clear purchase recommendation.

