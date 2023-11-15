SAVAGE LANDS – New supergroup protects the rainforest

Season of Mist has partnered with the musicians of SAVAGE LANDS. Through this partnership, we will put our heads together to support forests in Costa Rica. This is the first time a record label has partnered with a nonprofit organization and released their music.

After learning firsthand how deforestation threatens Costa Rica’s ecosystem, two angry metalheads founded their own nonprofit organization. Named after their shared passion for wild heavy metal and protecting wildlife, SAVAGE LANDS was founded in 2022 by Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren and Costa Rica-based musician and activist Sylvain Demercastel.

„Hearing the chainsaw on a daily basis, because of a recent real estate fever destroying Costa Rica’s ecosystem, we thought it was time to start a new type of action. We are reaching out to this great active community of metalheads.“

Today SAVAGE LANDS present their first single. Andreas Kisser (Sepultura) and John Tardy (Obituary) are involved in “The Last Howl”. 100% of the song’s royalties go to protecting threatened areas from deforestation.

Artists occasionally support nonprofit organizations through donations. With SAVAGE LANDS, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren has teamed up with his guitar-wielding friend Sylvain Demercastel to form their own non-profit US 501(c)3 organization.

SAVAGE LANDS raises money for reforestation. Using its own royalties, donations and other fundraising efforts, the organization builds nature reserves, establishes green zones and purchases forest land for other conservation projects. She works with other non-profit organizations as well as with scientists and forest engineers.

Since forming in 2022, Verbeuren and Demercastel have gained the support of other passionate metalheads. The list includes members of Healing, Gojira, Lamb of God, Lord of the Lost and Testament, as well as publications such as Decibel.

Lineup

Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth) – Drums

Sylvain Demercastel – Guitar

Andreas Kisser (Sepultura) – Guitar

John Tardy (Obituary) – Vocals

Poun (Black Bomb A) – Vocals

Etienne Treton (Black Bomb A) – Bass

