Week with .week: What is the government’s new program statement about? | Company | .a week

in the current episode of Týždňa s .těždňo, Eugen Korda talks about the events of the last few days with colleagues Martin Mojžiš and Štefan Hríb.

in the podcast you will also hear:

Why is the government’s manifesto just a scrap of paper? Is State Secretary Kuffa crazy, or…? Will this government really stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine? What must Israel do to ensure its security for the next 40 years? Žilinka can no longer run for president, so childishly revenge

