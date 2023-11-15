Former Dian Official Extradited to US for Money Laundering Charges

Former Dian Official Extradited to the United States

On the morning of this Wednesday, November 15, the Dijín announced the beginning of the extradition process to the United States of the former Dian official, Ómar Ambuila, who is asked to answer for crimes before a Florida court.

Ambuila was captured in Colombia and is linked to money laundering from illegal activities. The crimes for which he is requested to have a prison sentence of more than 20 years and million-dollar fines.

The file against him details the movements of money to the United States that ended up in his daughter’s accounts. According to the United States indictment, which was studied by the Supreme Court, Ambuila and other public servants held positions that “allowed them to have access and direct contact with containers because their functions have an inseparable link with such elements, which allows them to manipulate, relax controls, distribute, repackage, among others.”

This extradition process confirms the efforts to fight corruption and money laundering across international borders. The former Dian official is expected to face justice in the United States for his illicit activities.

