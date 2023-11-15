Home » Former Dian Official Extradited to US for Money Laundering Charges
News

Former Dian Official Extradited to US for Money Laundering Charges

by admin
Former Dian Official Extradited to US for Money Laundering Charges

Former Dian Official Extradited to the United States

On the morning of this Wednesday, November 15, the Dijín announced the beginning of the extradition process to the United States of the former Dian official, Ómar Ambuila, who is asked to answer for crimes before a Florida court.

Ambuila was captured in Colombia and is linked to money laundering from illegal activities. The crimes for which he is requested to have a prison sentence of more than 20 years and million-dollar fines.

The file against him details the movements of money to the United States that ended up in his daughter’s accounts. According to the United States indictment, which was studied by the Supreme Court, Ambuila and other public servants held positions that “allowed them to have access and direct contact with containers because their functions have an inseparable link with such elements, which allows them to manipulate, relax controls, distribute, repackage, among others.”

This extradition process confirms the efforts to fight corruption and money laundering across international borders. The former Dian official is expected to face justice in the United States for his illicit activities.

See also  Cybersecurity Insurance to reach $33.4 billion by 2028

You may also like

Acciaierie di Italia SpA admitted to the extraordinary...

Two years transforming Maternal and Child Health in...

Former MAP minister resigns from the PLD leadership

They recommend declaring a public calamity due to...

4 possible dangerous scenarios for the future –...

FMLN is going through its worst electoral stage

Vooruit chairman Melissa Depraetere responds for the first...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, February 21,...

Snowfall occurred in most areas of Beijing, and...

Pakistan. Chattha confesses, ‘we manipulated the elections’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy