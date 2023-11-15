offers on PlayStation 5, Xbox and video…

The time has officially arrived Black Friday 2023with numerous ooffers on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series. In short, if you are gamers (both hardcore and casual), or are thinking of buying a gift for Christmas, this is the right time to shop.

We are obviously guiding you, offering you the best Black Friday 2023 offers across the entire gaming universe. Ready? Here we go!

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S: the best Black Friday 2023 offers

Just yesterday we told you about the spectacular offer proposed by Sony on PlayStation 5. The latest generation console is in fact discounted by €120 for its Standard version with disc. The price is €429.99 (instead of €550)con promotions also on the three main bundles (those that include console + a game of your choice Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, EA Sports FC 24 e Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III). All three bundles, generally sold at a price of €619, are available on offer at 499,99€. The offers will last until November 27th (except for the bundle with Modern Warfare III, which ends on November 23rd). You can take advantage of the promotion on Amazon.it, Mediaworld, PlayStation Store and at retailers participating in the initiative.

Furthermore Sony has also announced offers on PlayStation Plus subscriptionswith discounts of 20% on the Extra plan and 30% for the Plus plan.

Playstation 5 Standard Console Offer Marvel at the incredible graphics and experience the new features of PS5. Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3DRay audio technology… Up to 120 FPS with 120 Hz output – Enjoy smooth gameplay with high frame rate up to 120 FPS for gaming…

Even Microsoft didn’t miss the opportunity to launch a Black Friday promotion for its Xbox Series X, the elegant black monolith most loved by gamers. Unlike Sony though discount is active only on the bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIwhich is available at the price of 499,99€. You can take advantage of the promotion on the official Microsoft store.

Alternatively, on Amazon.it you will find a similar offer on bundle con Diablo IV (at €499.99 instead of €569.99)

Xbox Series Warfare III and Diablo IV (with exclusive content) Xbox Series X, the fastest and most powerful Xbox console ever; Explore new worlds with 12 teraflops of…

The best discounts on video games for Black Friday 2023

Here is a series of discounts on video games for Black Friday 2023 offered by GameStop.

PS5

Sonic Superstars (PS5) – 39,97€ (instead of €60.99)

Death Stranding – Director’s Cut (PS5) – 19.99 (instead of €49.99)

Demon’s Souls (PS5) – €39.98 (instead of €74.80)

Ghost of Tsushima (PS5) – €39.99 (instead of €74.99)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – €39.99 (instead of €79.99)

The Last of Us Parte I (PS5) – €49.99 (instead of €79.99)

Sackboy a big adventure (PS5) – €29.98 (instead of €59.99)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – €39.98 (instead of €74.99)

Returnal (PS5) – €39.99 (instead of €69.99)

UNCHARTED: Collecting the Thieves’ Legacy (PS5) – €19.99 (instead of €49.99)

Lies of P (PS5) – €44.98 (instead of €60.98)

PS4:

Dead Island 2 – DayOne Edition (PS4) – 34.98 (instead of €70.98)

God of War: Ragnarok (PS4) – €39.98 (instead of €70.98)

NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition (PS4) – €30.98 (instead of €60.98)

Days Gone (PS4) – €19.99 (instead of €39.99)

Death Stranding (PS4) – €9.99 (instead of €34.99)

Detroit: Becoming Human (PS4) – €19.99 (instead of €34.99)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) – €29.99 (instead of €49.90)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4) – €29.99 (instead of €59.99)

Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One:

Sonic Superstars (Xbox Series X) – €39.98 (instead of €60.98)

Mortal Kombat 1 (Xbox Series X) – €49.98 (instead of €75.98)

Mortal Kombat 1 – Premium Edition (Xbox Series X) – €74.98 (instead of €99.98)

NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition (Xbox Series X) – €45.98 (instead of €80.98)

WWE 2K23 (Xbox Series X) – €35.98 (instead of €50.98)

Control – Ultimate Edition (Xbox Series X) – €14.98 (instead of €30.69)

Syberia: The World Before (Xbox Series X) – €19.98 (instead of €39.98)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Xbox Series X) – €19.98 (instead of €39.98)

Monster Energy Supercross 6 (Xbox Series X) – €24.98 (instead of €59.98)

Like a Dragon: Were! (Xbox Series X) – 29,98€ (49,99€)

Resident Evil Village – Gold Edition (Xbox Series X) – €29.99 (instead of €49.99)

Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One) – €39.98 (instead of €59.98)

We remind you that Amazon’s Black Friday will also officially begin on Friday 17th, so we can expect new and attractive offers on consoles and video games. Obviously we will keep you updated in this article.

