Scammed Out of $900: Woman Complains to Police About Fake Taylor Swift Tickets

Woman Scammed Out of $900 for Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

A woman in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has filed a complaint with the local police after she fell victim to an online ticket scam. The woman had eagerly anticipated attending Taylor Swift’s concert in Miami, Florida, and had paid an unknown person $900 for tickets, according to a report by the Police Bureau.

The incident took place at around 6:41 p.m. when the victim realized she had been conned. Distraught and determined to take action, she promptly reported the incident to both her bank and the local police. It was revealed that she had contacted someone through the popular money transfer app, Venmo, and sent them the payment for the coveted concert tickets. However, the person she had interacted with promptly disappeared after receiving the funds, leaving her empty-handed and without the promised tickets.

Taylor Swift, currently on her Eras Tour, has performances scheduled in Miami Gardens on October 18, 19, and 20. Fans around the world have been eagerly anticipating her highly anticipated shows, and scammers taking advantage of these circumstances is a growing concern.

In response to the complaint, agents from the Property Division of the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps have launched an investigation. They aim to identify the responsible party and bring them to justice for their fraudulent activities.

This isn’t the only case being investigated by the police. Another complaint has surfaced involving an alleged “embezzlement” against an elderly adult residing in the Espinosa neighborhood of Dorado. According to the police report, an 84-year-old individual reported that someone with control and access to their residence had stolen $2,200 in cash from a room.

Agent Zeneida Soto, assigned to the Dorado district, is currently investigating the elderly complainant’s case. Both incidents serve as a reminder for people to be cautious when conducting financial transactions online and to be mindful of potential scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting victims.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone with information regarding these incidents or any similar cases to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigations.

