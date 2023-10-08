Russia Contributes $4 Million to Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Fire Training Center

Russia to Provide $4 Million in Support to Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Fire Training Center

María Zajárova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced on Saturday that Russia will contribute 410.8 million rubles (approximately four million dollars) to enhance the operation and development of the Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Fire Training Center in Havana.

As part of their commitment to humanitarian support for Havana, Russia will acquire specialized machinery and equipment for the training center. The assistance will be sent through the channels of the International Civil Protection Organization and will be directed towards the Center, which was inaugurated in 2014.

The primary objective of the Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Firefighters Training Center is to strengthen the capacity of Latin American and Caribbean countries to prevent, confront, and recover from disasters and emergency situations. The institution boasts experienced instructors from both Russia and Cuba.

Since its establishment, the training center has welcomed firefighters from several countries in the region, including Antigua Barbuda, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador, and Venezuela.

This partnership between Russia and Cuba reflects their shared dedication to disaster prevention and response efforts in the region. With the support of Russia, the Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Fire Training Center will be better equipped to train and prepare firefighters from across Latin America and the Caribbean.

