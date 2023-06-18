Schiaretti will not go with Larreta, but insists with a great opposition agreement

After registering the national alliance We Do for Our Country, schiarettismo came out to deny the versions about a possible electoral agreement between Juan Schiaretti and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, ratifying that the governor will compete in the Paso as a presidential candidate for the space he created.

Since last Thursday, leaders who respond to the Buenos Aires head of government have spread that the possibility of an electoral agreement with Schiaretti has not fallen.

The version of the larretistas is that the provincial leader could be Rodríguez Larreta’s running mate, joining Juntos por el Cambio as an extra-partisan.

The national deputy Carlos Gutiérrez, one of Schiaretti’s main national shipowners, avoided referring to the versions, but ratified the presidential aspiration of his political boss.

“We do not answer versions. We say clearly what we are doing. The alliance We Do for Our Country was registered and Juan Schiaretti will compete in the presidential elections on August 13, for a space that defends federalism, production and work”, assured the national deputy.

However, Gutiérrez argued that the governor of Córdoba maintains a position that the country needs a great opposition agreement and a coalition government.

“What Schiaretti has clearly said, and maintains that opinion, is that due to the depth of the crisis, the next government must be a coalition one. That is why he proposed a great opposition front, with a clear and concrete program. That could not be achieved, and not by Schiaretti decision. The alliances are presented and the front of fronts that the governor of Córdoba proposed is not there,” explained Gutiérrez.

However, the schiarettista leader argued that there is still time for a political agreement between different opposition sectors, to form a government of “national unity.”

“That possible government of national unity is not reflected electorally, but it must not be ruled out for later. Schiaretti will continue to insist on his proposal for a coalition government. I don’t know if other leaders will believe that a single political space is emerging from this crisis situation in the country. We believe not, and that is demonstrated by what happened in the last two national governments,” concluded Gutiérrez.

“Chiche” Duhalde joined

With the ratification that Schiaretti will compete in the Presidential Steps with his new space, this Saturday a new addition to the We Do for Our Country alliance was announced.

Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde confirmed that she will be the first candidate for national deputy in the province of Buenos Aires, for the space led by the Cordovan governor.

In an interview with Continental radio, the wife of former president Eduardo Duhalde showed her differences with Kirchnerism, and ratified that she accepted the Cordovan president’s proposal to head the list of candidates for national deputies, in the electoral district in which almost the majority vote. 40% by national register.

“I would love to have a rematch with Cristina (Fernández de Kirchner) but I don’t think she will show up. I will collaborate so that Christianity and La Cámpora disappear”, added “Chiche” Duhalde.

When asked if she would accept an agreement between Rodríguez Larreta and Schiaretti, the former national senator, she responded.

“If the decision of Schiaretti and Rodríguez Larreta is to go together, I will accompany them. I accompany a Peronist candidate. I want to show that Peronism is not Kirchnerism,” said the former first lady.

The candidacies will be made official next year. With the confirmation that “Chiche” Duhalde will be the head of the list in Buenos Aires, it is likely that the economist Diego Bossio, one of Schiaretti’s shipowners at the national level, will occupy second place on the ticket of the alliance that makes up the Socialist parties , Christian Democrat and the National Autonomist Party led by José Antonio Romero Feris.

Córdoba: the triple official campaign

In the last days of the campaign for the provincial elections next Sunday, the local ruling party will deepen the triple campaign, which it has been doing for a couple of weeks: Juan Schiaretti as presidential candidate; Martín Llaryora as a candidate for governor and Daniel Passerini, as a candidate for mayor in the city of Córdoba.

In all the acts in which Schiaretti accompanies him, the official candidate for governor highlights the presidential aspiration of the provincial president.

“This country needs a statesman like you, Juan, who seeks the necessary consensus to solve people’s problems. Argentina needs a president like you,” Llaryora harangued a few days ago, at a campaign event that the governor and the candidate to succeed him shared in La Calera.

Schiaretti returned the praise, with this definition. “Martín is a young leader who will continue what we did in our efforts. He has proven management skills in all the positions he held by popular vote. He is the guarantee of continuity, with the changes, ”said the governor.

In the city of Córdoba, Schiaretti and Llaryora also support the candidacy of the ruling party Passerini, thinking about the municipal elections on July 23.