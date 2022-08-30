Home Entertainment Sci-fi reality is strong to help out the F1 competition, a single-person flying rocket man appears in the sky – People – cnBeta.COM
Sci-fi reality is strong to help out the F1 competition, a single-person flying rocket man appears in the sky

Sci-fi reality is strong to help out the F1 competition, a single-person flying rocket man appears in the sky – People – cnBeta.COM

Solo flying rocket is really exciting and cool, but it requires a lot of courage and technical support from the driver. In the practice match before the 14th final of the F1 competition held in Belgium GP a few days ago, the solo flying rocket man was shocked, and the audience was shocked. All eyes were attracted.

•On the 27th local time, it can be seen that the solo flying Rocket Man was driving over the head of the F1 car, which surprised the audience. Of course, this is just a practice boxing and will not affect the progress of the final game, but the momentum is far away. Overwhelmed F1.

• Yes, this one-man rocket man is the Frenchman Frank Zapata, who has made many appearances before. In 2019, he successfully crossed the English Channel with a single-man rocket, which attracted world attention, although the single-man rocket The technology is already quite mature. In reality, it really requires courage and technology plus huge financial support to perform this, and it is extremely dangerous, but it is really cool!

