Scorpio Horoscope: New Moon in Sagittarius and Mercury Retrograde Path

The week of December 11 to 17 will bring favorable energy for Scorpio, according to the horoscope. The New Moon in Sagittarius will prompt Scorpios to consider new work options to improve their income, while also opening the door to new job proposals and even business partnerships. This energy suggests a positive and encouraging influence that will fuel expansion and determination for Scorpios.

However, Mercury will begin its retrograde path during this period, which may lead Scorpios to face falsehoods and lies from those around them. This could lead to misunderstandings with family, friends, and partners, and appointments may be delayed.

On a positive note, the support of Venus in the horoscope suggests that Scorpios may recover much of their vitality and feel optimistic. However, it is important to be mindful of excessive indulgence in cooking and eating sweets.

The week will bring a positive energy boost on Tuesday, involving the Moon and the planet Saturn, giving Scorpios a sense of security and self-confidence. This will be an ideal time to activate commercial agendas and sign pending contracts.

Amidst this energy, it is important for Scorpios to diversify their economy to achieve financial independence, as this will be the key to success in the coming week.

For those looking to harness the energy of the New Moon, a tip to improve vibration involves planting seeds of fruit to represent each project or idea and caring for them with affection to move forward with other ideas.

In short, this week presents both opportunities and challenges for Scorpio, but with the right mindset and approach, it could lead to significant personal and professional growth.