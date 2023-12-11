How to configure a new Samsung Galaxy mobile

“Set up your new Samsung Galaxy phone in just a few minutes with this very complete guide.”

Did you buy a new Samsung Galaxy mobile? You may need help setting it up correctly. Although it does not usually represent any type of difficulty to go through this process, since Samsung has a very intuitive initial configuration system there are issues that you should take into account to avoid “problems” when using the terminal.

By applying the tips that we will show you in this brief guide, you will be able to complete the configuration of your new Samsung Galaxy phone in less than 15 minutes.

**This is how you can configure a new Samsung Galaxy phone**

Before you start setting up your Samsung Galaxy terminal, you must connect it to the WiFi network that you have in your home. Although it is possible to use mobile data (4G or 5G), we recommend not activating it, because if you want to transfer applications and files, you could end up consuming all of the data that your mobile phone plan has.

**Disable ads and promotions**

You can deactivate ads and promotions from the settings of your Samsung mobile.

After having inserted the SIM card, the next step is to complete the initial setup process which is usually very intuitive and does not represent any type of difficulty for most users.

Carrying out this procedure is extremely simple, because as the instructions that appear on the screen are carried out, the Samsung initialization interface carefully explains what actions must be taken to complete the configuration. However, there are certain options during setup that, if left at default, could affect the correct user experience. For example, Samsung often displays ads and sends promotional notifications on some of your phones.

If you want to prevent these types of offers from reaching your device, you must deactivate them by following these steps: When setting up your Samsung account, you must uncheck the options “Use the customization service” y “Get special offers and news”. Having unchecked these options, you will prevent Samsung from sending notifications of offers and promotions to your device.

**Transfer all data from your old Samsung mobile to the new one**

Samsung allows you to transfer data from one mobile phone to another wirelessly.

If you want your new Samsung terminal to have the same wallpaper, the same applications and settings that you have on your old phone, you will be able to transfer all existing data. Samsung will offer you various methods to transfer all information from one terminal to another. We recommend using a USB-C type transfer cable since the transfer of files, applications and settings is much faster when this method is used.

**Don’t forget to personalize the home screen**

It is advisable not to fill the home screen with shortcuts.

Once you have finished setting up your new Samsung Galaxy mobile, you should take a look at its home screen. Samsung’s One UI interface gives you the ability to access a large number of options when it comes to customization. In summary, you can change the wallpaper, add widgets, locate shortcuts or even change the size of the home screen grid. To make these changes, you’ll need to long-press on the home screen somewhere where there aren’t any shortcuts.

**Set the Always On Display function**

The Always On Display function does not consume any battery.

Does your new Samsung Galaxy have an AMOLED type screen? Well, it is more than certain that it includes the function called Always On Display. What this feature does is keep the screen always on to show you important information: time, date, calendar events, notifications and more. Having it activated is quite useful if you do not want to constantly turn on the screen of your terminal. To enable it, you must perform all these steps: Enter the Settings of your terminal. Access the section called Lock screen. Click on Always On Display. Finally, activate the button that appears to the right of Off.

**Interacts with the rest of the functions**

Although there are many more things that you will have to configure for your new Samsung Galaxy mobile to work correctly, they are strictly personal decisions. So that you can get an idea about it, some of the elements that you can configure to your liking are these:

– Use the adaptive battery: This function will make your mobile battery last much longer.

– Change the screen refresh rate: you can choose an adaptive or fixed refresh rate to enjoy much smoother images.

– Optimize the terminal: All Samsung phones have a function called “Auto Optimization”, which clears the app cache, frees up storage space and improves RAM performance.

– Configure security methods: You can unlock your mobile screen using your fingerprint, your face or by selecting an unlock pattern.

Without much more to add in this regard, in case you need to reconfigure your Samsung mobile from scratch, you can factory reset it to go through this entire process again.

Share this: Facebook

X

