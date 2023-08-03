Home » Sebastián Baez made a point and is already in the semifinals of the ATP of Kitzbühel
Entertainment

Sebastián Baez made a point and is already in the semifinals of the ATP of Kitzbühel

by admin
Sebastián Baez made a point and is already in the semifinals of the ATP of Kitzbühel

Since May of this year, when he reached the ATP semifinals in Turin, Sebastián Báez, from Buenos Aires, had not been among the top four in a tournament. And this Thursday in Kitzbühel he led the Argentines to beat the Slovenian Alex Molcan.

Tomás Martín Etchverry from La Plata, top favorite for the Austrian ATP 250 title, and Pedro Cachin from Córdoba, third seed, seek to accompany him in the matches that take place in the tournament that closes the European clay-court season.

Báez, number 72 in the world, beat Molcan (120) by 6/4 and 6/3 in one hour and 27 minutes and matched the record between the two in a victory by side.

In the semifinals, the native of San Martín will face the winner of the duel between his compatriot Tomás Etcheverry (34) and the Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán (76), who were facing each other next.

After that game, Cachin (54) from Bellville will take the field to face off for the first time in his career with the Serbian Laslo Djere (38).

The winner of this game will be measured in “semis” with the winner of Dominic Thiem-Arthur Rinderknech.

See also  "Uncooked" series is new, INTO YOU uses eggs as inspiration to create eye makeup aesthetics – yqqlm

You may also like

“The Melody of Relief”: learn about Actron’s initiative...

ENONE’s Debut Album “Nirvana Nirvana” Releases Title Song...

look at the precise moment of another landslide...

The Aguilar Dynasty Faces Backlash as Concerts are...

Controversy Surrounding Barbie Movie Promotions Leads to Boycott...

How Trump’s Fake Voter Strategy Became a “Corrupt...

In Filiberti’s Cahiers Proust reveals himself little by...

Post Archive Faction (PAF) Launches Pop-up Store at...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

“L’Étoile filante”, a tragicomedy to open the Locarno...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy