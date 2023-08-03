Sebastián Baez made a point and is already in the semifinals of the ATP of Kitzbühel

Since May of this year, when he reached the ATP semifinals in Turin, Sebastián Báez, from Buenos Aires, had not been among the top four in a tournament. And this Thursday in Kitzbühel he led the Argentines to beat the Slovenian Alex Molcan.

Tomás Martín Etchverry from La Plata, top favorite for the Austrian ATP 250 title, and Pedro Cachin from Córdoba, third seed, seek to accompany him in the matches that take place in the tournament that closes the European clay-court season.

A very South American quarterfinal in Kitzbühel ✅ 🇦🇷Etcheverry vs Galán🇨🇴

🇦🇷Baez vs. Molcan🇸🇰

🇦🇷Cachín vs Djere🇷🇸

🇦🇹Thiem vs Rinderknech🇫🇷#GeneraliOpen pic.twitter.com/zeE7TEq62K — ATP Tour in Spanish (@ATPTour_ES) August 3, 2023

Báez, number 72 in the world, beat Molcan (120) by 6/4 and 6/3 in one hour and 27 minutes and matched the record between the two in a victory by side.

In the semifinals, the native of San Martín will face the winner of the duel between his compatriot Tomás Etcheverry (34) and the Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán (76), who were facing each other next.

After that game, Cachin (54) from Bellville will take the field to face off for the first time in his career with the Serbian Laslo Djere (38).

The winner of this game will be measured in “semis” with the winner of Dominic Thiem-Arthur Rinderknech.

