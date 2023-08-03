Lottery draw is dedicated to the August festivities of San Salvador 2023

Impacts: 1

This Wednesday, May 2, the National Lottery draw was held, it began at 1:00 pm and was broadcast live on Radio El Salvador 96.9 FM, Facebook live, YouTube and the website www.lnb.gob.sv; then it was broadcast on Channel 10, in prime time at 6:30 p.m.

“We wish the residents of the capital a happy patron saint festivities, who are enjoying the celebrations in honor of the Divine Savior of the World with great joy and enthusiasm, which constitutes a festivity of great importance for our beloved El Salvador,” said the commercial manager, Fernando Lopez.

These festivities began on August 1 and end on August 6, where the city will light up with the colors, music, and energy characteristic of this celebration.

For its part, the mayor’s office of San Salvador has worked tirelessly to provide us with an unforgettable experience in SivarLand, where excitement awaits you. Therefore, the raffle was dedicated to the August festivities.

The first grand prize was a $185,000 jackpot, the second grand prize was $20,000 and the third grand prize was $10,000. In total there were more than 12,000 opportunities in which customers had to win.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

