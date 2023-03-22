Mirrors are a great piece to decorate an environment with more light and style. But in addition, they also help to give that feeling of spaciousness to smaller spaces. That’s because he manages to give the impression that the environment is larger than it actually is.

However, as much as we usually recognize this item as decorative, there are different types of mirrors. Even those ideal for increasing or decreasing the reflected objective, as is the case with magnifying glasses or those specific for make-up.

To make it easier, in this content we will explain the 3 main types of mirrors and model inspirations that can be used to decorate your home. Read on!

Know 3 types of mirror

Technically speaking, there are 4 types of mirrors that you can choose to decorate your home and use in your daily life. Despite having their decorative appeal, mirrors have the main objective of reflecting an image. See below the models and their main features:

1. Flat mirror

The flat mirror reflects images in their normal proportions, reversed from left to right. The image that this type of mirror reflects is characterized by being symmetrical, equal in size to the reflected object and is the most common model used in bedrooms and bathrooms.

2. Concave mirror

This type of mirror is inside a reflecting sphere, which means that the image formed depends on the position in which the object is placed. In addition, it presents better and sharper results of observed objects. A good example of a concave mirror is:

Specific mirrors for make-up;

Mirrors used by dentists;

Telescope;

Binoculars.

3. Convex mirror

Convex mirrors are also spherical type mirrors. However, unlike concave mirrors, they project and distort the reflected image, making it ever smaller. An example of a convex mirror we can highlight magnifying glasses, camera lenses, etc.

6 types of decorative mirrors

To decorate your home, the flat mirror type will be ideal. But which model to choose? We have listed some styles for you to identify the one that best matches your home decor. Check out:

bisote mirror

The mirror that has a Bisotê finish is the one that has a chamfered edge at an angle. This finish brings lightness to the final detail of the mirror, allowing for a more elaborate finish, even if there is no frame itself.

It is also used in bathrooms as it also allows for a wider view. In addition, this mirror can also be seen in the dining room and entrance hall. That’s because this extra detail brings a lot of elegance to pieces with this finish.

Venetian Mirror

The Veneziano mirror is versatile and can be used in the living room, bedrooms, halls and even in the bathroom.

The Venetian mirror is not a success today, it appeared in the 16th century in Venice and that’s where its name comes from. It is a crafted mirror, with several details, mainly on its edges, referring to a rococo style. In addition, it is worth noting that you do not need to follow a period style to invest in this mirror as a decoration, you just need to know how to create harmony with the rest of the pieces.

Organic Mirror

The organic style is the ideal model for anyone who wants a relaxed and laid-back look.

The organic mirror does not have a specific shape named by geometry, as they are more fluid lines and without rules. These free formats give a unique look, which is far from the classic and gives more personality to the decoration of the environment.

Victorian Mirror

Unique pieces full of details, Victorian mirrors will be the highlight of the environment.

Victorian mirrors are characterized by their exquisite frames and full of details. The style comes from reigns and is marked by sophistication. However, you have to be a little careful, as the appearance of the frames can make the decoration a little heavy, so it is essential that the rest of the environment has a cleaner and more harmonious decoration.

Provencal mirror

Clean and romantic is the style of the Provencal mirror.

The Provencal mirror is marked by its frames with details and light tones. This makes it possible to marry the item with a colored wall, for example. Another tip that is quite common in decoration is to use this model in closets or on dressing tables, as it has a more romantic and clean look.

floor mirror

Floor mirrors are great options for larger spaces like the living room.

Considering that it is a large mirror, the larger rooms will be ideal to accommodate the grandeur of this piece. And speaking of greatness, it is also present in the frame of this piece. Very detailed and large frames can bring that impact to the eyes that you are looking for when decorating a room.

Your home with the ideal mirror

