Withdraw from the Communist Youth League

I joined at a young age, in line with the purpose of serving the people, but later found out that this is not the case, and I automatically withdraw after the age of 28. If I want to refund in advance, I will make a statement now. I haven’t done anything outrageous and unreasonable. After recognizing the current situation, I want to retire early. After all, the two cents fee is also money.

Statement by: Cai Yingxiao

2022-12-04 00:38

Retire Young Pioneers Statement

The “seal and control” of the epidemic by the evil CCP in the past three years has caused anger and resentment among the people. , I want to withdraw from the Young Pioneers organization I once joined, and not take the blame for the evil party’s crimes.

Statement by: Li Jiawang

2022-12-04 11:09

sichuan

Withdraw from the Young Pioneers of the Communist Youth League

Tomorrow is the day when the stinky skin of Jiang Zemin’s old thief will be burned. Jiang Zemin’s old thief will never be reborn in the 18th floor of hell! I joined the Young Pioneers and the Communist Youth League when I was a teenager, and I hereby declare my withdrawal!

Influenced by the false self-immolation case concocted by Jiang Zemin when I was in school, I wrote articles criticizing Falun Gong and Mr. Li Hongzhi. I hereby declare that my remarks at that time are invalid! The day of the CCP’s demise is not far away, and I am here to erase the mark of evil!

Statement by: Ai Zhonghua

2022-12-04 23:10

Harbin, Heilongjiang Province

Three withdrawal statement

I am born in the 1980s, and I always thought that our generation was unfortunate. Later, after reading the “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party”, I realized that under the rule of this extremely evil Chinese Communist Party, all Chinese people are unfortunate. When I was in elementary school, I passively joined the Young Pioneers, and when I was in middle school, I ignorantly and actively joined the Communist Youth League. Now I understand that only when the evil CCP is gone can we achieve happiness. With my real name, I declare that I will withdraw from the Young Pioneers and the Communist Youth League of the CCP, and disintegrate this extremely evil CCP.

Declarant: Chen Wei

2022-12-04 23:39

The Communist Party hurts people’s hearts

Now the country has become a mess, especially for students. Only the good of the Communist Party is taught in school, and the truth is never taught. After I overcame the wall, I saw the evil of the Communist Party.

The destruction of the CCP is just around the corner.

I apply to withdraw from the party, regiment, and team.

Statement by: Zhang Xinman

2022-12-03 06:29

Chinese mainland

Declare to quit the party, quit the league, quit the team

If sharp criticism disappears altogether, mild criticism will become harsh.

If even mild criticism is not allowed,

Silence will be perceived as malicious.

If silence is no longer allowed,

It would be a crime not to praise hard enough.

If only one voice is allowed to exist,

So,

The only voice that exists is a lie.

Statement by: Ake, Xiaowei

2022-12-03 11:13

Chinese mainland

Quit the Young Pioneers and the Communist Youth League

I am from Beijing. I went to elementary school in Beijing in 1989. The gunshots that year were like cannons. I used to work in a Beijing hospital, and there were black crows all over the sky. The Communist Party is too bad. The current epidemic policy is a man-made disaster, and so many people die for it. I am in Toronto and I declare that I will withdraw from the Young Pioneers and the Communist Youth League. Everything in it has nothing to do with me!

Declarant: Sarah

2022-12-02 12:10

mainland

