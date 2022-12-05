Guide: On December 4, Zhejiang optimized and adjusted relevant measures for epidemic prevention and control: take subways, buses and other public transportation, enter public places, and no longer check negative nucleic acid test certificates.

Zhejiang added 180+408 yesterday

According to the official WeChat news of the Zhejiang Health and Health Commission, from 00:00 to 24:00 on December 4, 11 cities in Zhejiang Province reported 505 new local positive cases, of which 253 were detected in centralized isolation points, 55 were detected in home isolation, and intercepted at checkpoints. 146 cases, 3 cases of assisted investigation notification, 34 cases of community screening, 8 cases of unit screening, and 6 cases of active medical treatment, all of which have implemented control measures.

Eleven cities reported 184 new confirmed cases. Among them, 4 cases were imported from abroad (all of them were converted from asymptomatic infections imported from abroad to confirmed cases); 180 local cases (44 cases in Hangzhou City, 31 cases in Ningbo City, 24 cases in Wenzhou City, 23 cases in Huzhou City, 33 cases in Shaoxing City) 1 case in Jinhua City, 14 cases in Quzhou City, 5 cases in Zhoushan City, 2 cases in Taizhou City, and 3 cases in Lishui City), of which 83 cases were previously asymptomatic infections converted to confirmed cases (41 cases in Hangzhou City, 1 case in Ningbo City 9 cases in Wenzhou City, 25 cases in Shaoxing City, 4 cases in Quzhou City, 2 cases in Taizhou City, and 1 case in Lishui City), 97 cases were newly detected and confirmed that day.

On the same day, 28 new cured and discharged cases were added, and there were 1092 confirmed cases.

Eleven cities reported 435 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 27 cases were imported from overseas (4 cases were imported from Vietnam, 4 cases were imported from the Netherlands, 2 cases were imported from the United Kingdom, 2 cases were imported from Kazakhstan, 2 cases were imported from Hong Kong, China, 2 cases were imported from Malaysia, 2 cases were imported from Panama, 2 cases were imported from Italy, and 2 cases were imported from Germany. 2 cases, 1 case imported from Australia, 1 case imported from South Korea, 1 case imported from Tajikistan, 1 case imported from Japan, 1 case imported from Spain); 408 local cases (69 cases in Hangzhou City, 41 cases in Ningbo City, 30 cases in Wenzhou City, and 1 case in Huzhou City) 32 cases in Jiaxing City, 64 cases in Jiaxing City, 40 cases in Shaoxing City, 70 cases in Jinhua City, 9 cases in Quzhou City, 1 case in Zhoushan City, 43 cases in Taizhou City, and 9 cases in Lishui City).

On the same day, 48 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, and 2861 cases of asymptomatic infections were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on December 4, the province has reported a total of 4,892 confirmed cases. Among them, 733 were imported cases and 4159 were local cases.

Many places in Zhejiang: No need to scan the code when entering public places

According to the “Ningbo release”, “Wenzhou release”, “Taizhou release”, “Hangzhou release” and “Shaoxing release” public accounts, according to the current epidemic prevention and control situation, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Taizhou, Hangzhou, and Shaoxing will be released on the evening of December 4 Announcements have been issued successively to optimize the epidemic prevention and control measures:

1. The normalized nucleic acid testing will no longer be carried out, and “willing to do all the testing” will be implemented, and all regions will continue to provide convenient testing services.

2. Except for special places such as nursing homes, welfare homes, primary and secondary schools, and kindergartens, when entering public places by public transportation such as subways and buses, no more checks for negative nucleic acid test certificates, no longer scanning the “place code”.

3. People who purchase “four categories” of drugs through pharmacies no longer require nucleic acid testing and coding to promote testing.

4. Ask eligible people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and encourage people over the age of 60 to “should be vaccinated” to further consolidate the immune barrier of the population.

5. The general public is requested to continue to implement personal protective measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and doing “hand hygiene”, and be the first person responsible for their own health.

6. Governments at all levels, enterprises and institutions, grassroots communities (villages) and all walks of life work together to create a good atmosphere for scientific prevention and control.

The above measures will be implemented from December 5, and the next step will be to continuously optimize and adjust relevant prevention and control measures according to changes in national policies and the epidemic situation.

(China Xiaokang Network integrated CCTV news, Zhejiang Health Commission official WeChat)