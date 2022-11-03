Home World Migrants, Minister Ciriani: “Germany does not decide for Italy, if it saves people at sea it will take charge”
Migrants, Minister Ciriani: "Germany does not decide for Italy, if it saves people at sea it will take charge"

Migrants, Minister Ciriani: “Germany does not decide for Italy, if it saves people at sea it will take charge”

“Germany cannot rescue migrants at sea without informing Italy and then saying that there is a humanitarian problem. And that we must take care of it. Italy cannot become a refuge for all immigrants”. So to Agora on Rai 3 the Minister for Relations with the Parlmaneto, Luca Ciriani, on the story of the Humanity 1 ship of a German NGO, stopped at sea with 180 migrants on board waiting for the green light to disembark from Rome.

Will these people be able to land in Italy? “In my opinion, Germany must take care of it, and Minister Piantedosi is right (Matteo Piantedosi, owner of the Interior Ministry, ed): we cannot be the terminal of choices made elsewhere. We are a serious and sovereign country – answered the minister elected with Fratelli of Italy – if Germany intends to act in international waters then it must take charge of the choices made by the ships flying its flag. We cannot accept that Germany decides on our own “.

The reply from the mayor of Pesaro is ready via Twitter Matteo Ricci, coordinator of the first dem citizens: “104 Unfortunates are in the middle of the sea. Save them! more propaganda on the skin of the poor people. First they must be rescued and then discuss redistribution with Germany and Europe. But is there a shred of humanity left?” .

