Selena Gomez Finds Love Again: Who is Benny Blanco?

Selena Gómez Confirms Romantic Relationship with Benny Blanco

There’s been much speculation surrounding Selena Gómez’s love life, and it seems she has finally found love again. The singer recently confirmed her relationship with singer-songwriter Benny Blanco, putting an end to rumors that have been circulating for months.

Taking to social media, Gómez addressed the rumors head-on, asserting that Blanco holds a special place in her heart. She urged fans to respect her happiness and not criticize her new relationship. “He is absolutely everything in my heart,” she wrote in response to the rumors.

But who is Benny Blanco? The 35-year-old musician, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, is a well-known American musician, singer-songwriter, and music producer. He has collaborated with big names in the music industry, including Katy Perry, BTS, and Britney Spears, and has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over a decade.

However, not all of Gómez’s fans are thrilled about her new romance. Many have expressed their disappointment with Blanco due to his past comments about the singer. In 2020, he made disparaging remarks about Gómez and her career, calling her desperate for fame and making unfavorable comparisons to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Gómez’s fans have taken to social media to express their disapproval of the relationship, with some expressing concern that it may not end well due to Blanco’s previous comments. Despite the backlash, Gómez seems determined to defend her relationship and find happiness with Blanco.

It remains to be seen how this new chapter in Gómez’s love life will play out, but for now, she is standing by her decision to be with Blanco and is asking her fans to support her through this new phase in her life.