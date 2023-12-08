Home » Echo Show 5 to discover Alexa at a record price with more than 55% discount
Echo Show 5 to discover Alexa at a record price with more than 55% discount

Echo Show 5 to discover Alexa at a record price with more than 55% discount

Looking for a versatile addition to your home tech setup? Look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5, currently on sale for an incredible $40 – that’s a whopping 55% off its usual price of $90. This compact smart screen offers a wealth of features, from video calls and recipe tutorials to digital photo frame capabilities.

Equipped with a 5.5-inch screen, a powerful 1.7-inch speaker, and a 2MP camera for video calls, the Echo Show 5 is a powerhouse of functionality. Worried about privacy with the camera? No problem – simply cover it with a convenient tab.

Aside from its hardware capabilities, the Echo Show 5’s main draw is its integration with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa. From playing music to turning off the lights, Alexa can do it all. Plus, this smart screen is ideal for making video calls on platforms like Skype and Zoom, as well as streaming content from Hulu Plus and Prime Video.

Customers who have already purchased the Echo Show 5 have plenty of positive things to say. One customer praised the device for its versatility, noting that it doubles as a digital photo frame when not in use. Another buyer spoke highly of its integration with smart home devices, such as cameras and vacuum cleaners.

While the Echo Show 5 is a hit with many users, some have noted that it does not provide access to Netflix. However, its wealth of other features and functions make it a standout addition to any home.

For those wanting a larger screen, Amazon also offers 10-inch and 15-inch versions of the Echo Show. No matter the size, the Echo Show 5 is a smart investment at a historically low price.

With so many features and such a substantial discount, it’s no wonder the Echo Show 5 has earned rave reviews from customers. Get yours today and discover the world of possibilities it offers.

