Senators from the Frente de Todos repudiated Telecom for “threatening” the ENACOM board of directors

The interbloc of national senators of the Frente de Todos repudiated in a statement “the actions of the Telecom company to threaten” to part of the board of the National Communications Entity (ENACOM) through a document letter with legal actions if a resolution is approved that would enable the entry of a new competitor to the cellular telephone service system.

“From the interblock of the FdT we condemn this type of maneuver that aims to paralyze the operation of the aforementioned regulatory entity and to control, through pressure and judicial maneuvers, those who must make decisions, which sometimes displease powerful business groups,” they said in the writing spread on social networks.

Days ago, Gustavo Lopezvice president of ENACOM, had assured that Telecom “threatened by document letter” to the board of directors of the organization so that they would not approve a preliminary resolution that grants a period of 30 days to Personal, Movistar and Claro to give access to their networks to the firm Telecentro as a virtual mobile operator.

They authorize increases in cable TV, telephone and internet rates: how much will the increases be and how will they be applied

The interbloc of ruling party senators stated that Telecom, “where Grupo Clarín has economic interests and clear political influence, sent document letters to the ENACOM vice president, Gustavo López, and to the representatives of the National Congress on the organization’s board of directors: Gonzalo Quilodrán, María Florencia Pacheco and Alejandro Gigena”.

“There, they were warned of the consequences that would fall on them for their participation in this decision. They were assured that they would be prosecuted for the alleged damages that the measure could cause the company,” they said. And they considered that it is an “arrogant action that seeks to flaunt the immodest management of at least one sector of the justice system, as evidenced by the Lago Escondido scandal.”

“There, a group, made up of judges, prosecutors, a Buenos Aires official and executives from Grupo Clarín, participated in an excursion to the property of British businessman Joe Lewis in Patagonia, financed by the media corporation. A fact that, when discovered, It had as its turn a series of cover-up maneuvers by some magistrates to evade the actions of justice,” the legislators said.

The fourth telephone operator in Argentina is authorized

In this sense, they questioned the “already habitual double standard”, with which “this business group opposes any form of free competition, which it claims to defend, when some portion of its economic interests or its real power is put at risk” “We warn that these practices violate democratic life in society,” they added.

“What can ordinary citizens expect when they see companies that coerce political and public actors in a quasi-mafioso manner in order to achieve desired objectives, under the threat of losing assets and even freedom?”, the senators raised.

“Little can be expected from the institutions, when these economic groups maintain almost promiscuous relations with sectors of justice, which are willing to fulfill any task assigned to them without respecting the basic norms or due process,” they concluded in the letter.