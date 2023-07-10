Listen to the audio version of the article

The classic sensation is the skin that “tightens”, reddens easily, sometimes burns. These are the classic symptoms of sensitive skin, recognized by various scientific studies as a real syndrome, SSS Sensitive Skin Syndrome, characterized by extreme susceptibility, reactivity and intolerance of the skin: the appearance of unpleasant sensations such as itching, pain, burning and presence of stimuli that normally should not cause any discomfort. In the most extreme cases, even just contact with water can cause redness, a feeling of tension that is often difficult to soothe. And it is above all in the summer that you need to take more care of sensitive skin, it is essential to apply sunscreens several times a day with UV filters suitable for your phototype, soothing waters and not to use aggressive detergents.

«More and more people complain of having sensitive or sensitized skin. Almost 60% of the population self-diagnoses sensitive skin, but this condition is often mistaken for other dermatoses characterized by membrane alteration, such as atopy and xerosis» explains Elisabetta Fulgione, specialist in dermatology and venereology at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli . A correct diagnosis by a specialist, with the exclusion of other skin pathologies, is the first and fundamental step in starting an appropriate therapy in order to prevent the sensitive skin condition from becoming chronic.

Sensitive skin, the remedies to take care of it in the summer

The causes? They are not yet clear but they seem to be involved: a greater permeability of the stratum corneum, an alteration of the barrier and an acceleration of the nervous response of the skin. On this condition act the cofactors defined as “trigger factors” capable of triggering skin reactivity, such as: environmental factors, sudden changes in temperature, pollution and UV rays, hormonal factors, menopause, menstrual cycle and lifestyle, cosmetics, diet and stress”. The face is the most affected area thin and increased density of nerve endings.

«The face is followed by other areas, such as: hands, scalp, feet, neck and trunk in descending order – continues the dermatologist -. The genital area is another site affected by sensitivity. In a study of 1039 men and women, 56.2% reported sensitivity in the genital area. Sensitive skin occurs at all ages, but with a different incidence between men and women, probably linked to the greater thickness of the epidermis, hormonal differences between the two sexes and the lesser use of cosmetics in men. Epidemiological studies have shown that the prevalence of sensitive skin reaches 60-70% among women and 50-60% among men.

La beauty routine ideale

The care and treatment of sensitive skin remains a challenge to this day. The first move is to reduce the irritating triggers and choose the right beauty routine. Avoid sudden changes in temperature, the use of hot and cold masks, treatments using steam, peeling, needling and other chemical, physical or mechanical dermabrasion techniques. «An important step is the cleansing of the face which should take place in a delicate way: it is ideal to use oils or creams / cleansing milk, use the fingertips, rinse with warm water and dry the face without rubbing it but dabbing it delicately – specifies Fulgione -. Those with sensitive skin should use products with a pH in the physiological range of 5.5-6.0, avoiding those with a high pH and aggressive surfactants. The choice should fall on detergents with amphoteric and anionic delicate surfactants. It’s also best to avoid fragrances. The ideal cosmetic, on the other hand, must contain few ingredients, few preservatives and a series of functions that allow to protect and restore the skin barrier».

