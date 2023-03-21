Announcement: Electronics Country 2023

“Elektronik-Land 2023”, the prize of the state of Salzburg for electronic music, is an award for electronic music that is unique in Austria and includes prizes totaling €10,000.

The aim of the call for proposals is to promote composers and producers with innovative approaches to electronic music. We are looking for purely musical works as well as interdisciplinary projects. Collaborations of composers of electronic music with video artists, digital artists, etc. are also invited to submit their works.

The central criterion for awarding the prizes is conceptual and formal innovation, independent sound and video design and professional technical implementation.

The prize is awarded by the State of Salzburg in cooperation with the ARGEkultur aligned. The award winners will be selected by an independent jury during a public jury meeting on June 7, 2023 in the ARGEkultur and live stream. The award ceremony will take place during an event on September 29, 2023 in the ARGEkultur instead – combined with the opportunity to present the musical interdisciplinary work.

Application Guidelines

Artists who were born in Salzburg or

have lived in Salzburg for three years (main residence) or

study in Salzburg (at a university or technical college) or

have their main focus of work or artistic focus continuously in Salzburg

With appropriate proof (registration form, proof of study, birth certificate, etc.), except for projects within the framework of training.

Content requirements

Electronic music and its digital(audiovisual etc.) presentation

Sampling is possible provided the sources are acknowledged

Use of computer technologies as the most important compositional aid

The submitted works must not only be able to be presented in analogue or hybrid form, but also in purely digital form.

The submitted work must not have been published before January 1, 2022.

Up to three works (or excerpts thereof)

Submissions in the usual file formats.

The submission must include the following information

Artistic development of all participants

Description of the work/s (conceptual content, information on the production method, etc.)

Submissions are only valid if the submission form has been filled in and signed – this can be found at www.salzburg.gv.at/kultur-ausschriften

Applicants agree that their work may be published free of charge.

Submission deadline: May 2, 2023 (receipt in office)

The submission documents are under the subject „Electronic-Land 2023“ by email to [email protected] When transferring larger amounts of data, please use online platforms such as WeTransfer or similar.

For more information

State of Salzburg, Department of Culture and Science

Matthias Ais

Tel. 0662 8042-2086

E-Mail: [email protected]

ARGEkultur

Sebastian Linz

E-Mail: [email protected]