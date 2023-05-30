Home » Sergio Massa seeks to expand trade swap with China amid declining reserves and election year
Sergio Massa seeks to expand trade swap with China amid declining reserves and election year

Sergio Massa seeks to expand trade swap with China amid declining reserves and election year

the journey of Sergio Massa, Minister of Economy, to China does not have a minor connotation. The thing is the official will seek to expand the trade swap with the Asian country in a context of declining reserves in the middle of an election year.

The agenda will begin after 29 hours of travel between the two countries. The delegation is attended by Deputy Máximo Kirchner and the Minister of Transport Diego Giulianowho seeks to better interconnect the country through its railways.

The Government will seek to start the transport of cargo through trains for its comparative advantage with the freights as to logistics costs.

However, the main objective is to expand the trade swap with China, granting liquidity in yuan. The measure aims to set aside the use of dollars in the bilateral trade.

Another objective is to promote trade and exports to the Asian giant since it is a very large and attractive market for the country. The idea is to develop a large value chain in the country.

