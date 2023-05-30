I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

For the first time since the IPSAD study was conducted, i.e. in 2001, we observe a “return” in the consumption of traditional cigarettes, while on the other hand, those referring to electronic cigarettes continue to rise” explains Sabrina Molinaro, Cnr research manager -Ifc.”Looking at cumulative use, 63% of adults 18-84 have used at least one nicotine product in their lifetime, 33% did so in 2022 and 29% in the last month . Percentages, these, which do not differ much from the prevalence of consumption of traditional cigarettes alone, and which indicate that the diffusion of electronic and digital alternatives has had little impact on traditional smoking in the adult population, which for the most part has seen in classic cigarettes the entry medium to nicotine addiction”. By cross-referencing the data with the information collected through the ESPAD Italia study (European school Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs), also conducted annually by the Cnr-Ifc, the researchers managed to provide a picture that also includes the habits of the 15-19 year old student population, whose consumption is second only to alcohol.This target seems to have had an easier time offering alternative devices to the classic cigarette, more technological and attractive, which have changed the panorama of youth habits by offering new possibilities for experimentation.Traditional cigarettes are still the most used: 47% of students have tried them in their life, 37% smoked in 2022, 750,000 students in the month and almost 19% use it daily. Among the youngest, it is girls who register higher consumption than their peers. “Although the prevalence of traditional smoking is steadily decreasing among Italian students, with the exception of a peak recorded in the year following the Covid-19 pandemic, it is above all cumulative consumption that causes concern”, continues Molinaro. In fact, data shows that 55% of 15-19 year old students have used at least one nicotine product in their lifetime, indicating that less than half of 15-19 year olds have never come in contact with nicotine. and 37% made current use of them in 2022. Almost 1 million young people have experimented with electronic cigarettes (40%), 750,000 used them in 2022 (30%) and over 400,000 currently use them ( 17%). As for smokeless cigarettes, 700,000 students have tried them at least once in their lifetime (28%), 600,000 did so in 2022 (24%) and over 400,000 in the last month (16%). The prevalence of dual use, i.e. concomitant use of two devices, varies in relation to the products considered: 33% of students have used traditional and electronic cigarettes in their lives, 25% have tried traditional and combustionless cigarettes and 24% have used in the life of electronic cigarettes and without combustion. (breaking latest news)
