I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

The number of smokers in Italy is growing again, with the consumption of traditional cigarettes on the rise, and the parallel, constant growth of alternative products, from heated tobacco to e-cigs. In view of the World No Tobacco Day on 31 May, the Institute of Clinical Physiology of the National Research Council of Pisa announces some data relating to smoking habits taken from the IPSAD (Italian Population Survey on Alcohol and other Drugs) study conducted by the Laboratory of epidemiology and research on the Institute’s health services. The study shows that for all patterns of consumption, excluding the daily one, the prevalences returned to grow in 2022 after having recorded a constant decrease in the adult population between 2006 and 2017: there are almost 30 million Italians between the 18 and the 84-year-olds, mostly men, who have smoked tobacco at least once in their lives (62%), 14 million have used it in 2022 (29%) and just over 12 million if we consider the habit of smoking in last 30 days (26%). Over 7 million people smoked daily in 2022 (15%). In terms of consumption preferences, traditional cigarettes sold in packets are followed by chopped cigarettes and cigars, while the use of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco devices involves a smaller percentage of Italians, albeit in constant growth. Just under 7 million adults have tried the electronic cigarette at least once in their life (14%) and in 2022 the use of these devices affected around 4 million people over the last 12 months (7.6%) and 2 million during the month (4.4%). Among those who used electronic cigarettes, 49% tried them to quit smoking traditional ones, 39% out of curiosity and 12% because they were offered by friends. 71% of vapers use them because they consider them less harmful to health , a third because they are the device they prefer and for 3.8% the use is recommended by the doctor as a support to the cessation. Heated tobacco devices have been tried at least once by 12% of Italian adults, 8% have used them in 2022 and 5.5% have used them in the last month and, as for electronic cigarettes , the highest percentages are found in the younger population, between 18 and 40 years of age, as well as among men.

For the first time since the IPSAD study was conducted, i.e. in 2001, we observe a "return" in the consumption of traditional cigarettes, while on the other hand, those referring to electronic cigarettes continue to rise" explains Sabrina Molinaro, Cnr research manager -Ifc."Looking at cumulative use, 63% of adults 18-84 have used at least one nicotine product in their lifetime, 33% did so in 2022 and 29% in the last month . Percentages, these, which do not differ much from the prevalence of consumption of traditional cigarettes alone, and which indicate that the diffusion of electronic and digital alternatives has had little impact on traditional smoking in the adult population, which for the most part has seen in classic cigarettes the entry medium to nicotine addiction". By cross-referencing the data with the information collected through the ESPAD Italia study (European school Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs), also conducted annually by the Cnr-Ifc, the researchers managed to provide a picture that also includes the habits of the 15-19 year old student population, whose consumption is second only to alcohol.This target seems to have had an easier time offering alternative devices to the classic cigarette, more technological and attractive, which have changed the panorama of youth habits by offering new possibilities for experimentation.Traditional cigarettes are still the most used: 47% of students have tried them in their life, 37% smoked in 2022, 750,000 students in the month and almost 19% use it daily. Among the youngest, it is girls who register higher consumption than their peers. "Although the prevalence of traditional smoking is steadily decreasing among Italian students, with the exception of a peak recorded in the year following the Covid-19 pandemic, it is above all cumulative consumption that causes concern", continues Molinaro. In fact, data shows that 55% of 15-19 year old students have used at least one nicotine product in their lifetime, indicating that less than half of 15-19 year olds have never come in contact with nicotine. and 37% made current use of them in 2022. Almost 1 million young people have experimented with electronic cigarettes (40%), 750,000 used them in 2022 (30%) and over 400,000 currently use them ( 17%). As for smokeless cigarettes, 700,000 students have tried them at least once in their lifetime (28%), 600,000 did so in 2022 (24%) and over 400,000 in the last month (16%). The prevalence of dual use, i.e. concomitant use of two devices, varies in relation to the products considered: 33% of students have used traditional and electronic cigarettes in their lives, 25% have tried traditional and combustionless cigarettes and 24% have used in the life of electronic cigarettes and without combustion.