Sergio Massa will close the “different” campaign at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata

The presidential candidate of the Union for the Homeland (UxP), Sergio Massa will close his campaign for the PASO this Thursday with an act at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata. At the moment, it has not yet been revealed whether President Alberto Fernández or Vice President Cristina Kirchner will participate in the event, which will be “a different format” from the usual campaign closings.

The meeting will take place this Thursday 10 at 6:00 p.m. in a symbolic place for Kirchnerism, since it is the same space where the vice president closed her campaign in 2011, as well as the place where she commemorated the 20th anniversary of the election that allowed Néstor Kirchner to become President. as far as he could tell PROFILEit will be an atypical campaign closing, since the Minister of Economy will hold a conservatory with citizens who represent “different sectors and problems.”

Sergio Massa, with the candidate who challenges Fernando Espinoza in La Matanza

In this line, the act will be focused on respond to public questions and concerns. Added to this, Massa will present his proposals to defend Argentina. “We are valuing the unit from Massa and the order, which are our axes,” sources from the campaign indicated to this medium.

They also listed the activities that the head of the Palacio de Hacienda carried out in recent days before the electoral ban. “We will continue with local tours. For example, yesterday in Berazategui (maternity gardens, care work for working women) and in Lugano (dining room),” they stated.

And they added: “Acts of support of the CGT in Malvinas Argentinas this Tuesday, of social movements in Ferro yesterday, CTA and Foetra today. Intellectuals and young students at UNSAM (National University of San Martín) with MonoTech work tool also today. Credit to SMEs that export was this Monday”.

Sergio Massa acknowledged that he expected inflation “with the 3 ahead” and justified the skyrocketing of the index

In addition to this, facing the last week of the campaign, they announced that the next destination of the “federal tour” will be Rosario, Santa Fe, where the minister will arrive this Tuesday. In that place, the candidate will reiterate the “Tiger model” in terms of security that he applied while he was mayor in that party, which he seeks to replicate “everywhere as a proposal with each particularity, but multiplying eyes in terms of prevention.”

In addition, they mentioned that both the image of the candidate and the political space are “growing.” “Public opinion data tells us that people see in UxP and in Massa firmness, order, agreements, capacity, unity and determination. And that’s why we’re growing,” they said.

