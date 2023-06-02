Sergio Ramos joins Lionel Messi and also leaves PSG

Like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos surprisingly announced that he will part ways with Paris Saint Germain at the end of his contract, which expires on June 30,.

With an official statement, the Parisian club reported the end of a cycle that recorded 57 games, 7 goals and the conquest of two Ligues 1 and one Super Cup of France, in the two seasons he shared with Lionel Messi.

In this way, Ramos, 37, will face his last game with PSG tomorrow at the Parque de los Príncipes against Clermont, for the 38th. and last date of the French tournament that his team has already crowned.

“It has been wonderful to wear the red and blue jersey these last two years. I have lived an unforgettable experience in Paris, and I would like to thank everyone for the support and love,” he said. the defender.

«We want to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us. Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true soccer legend. It was an honor to have him in Paris”, considered the Qatari Nasser Al-KhelaïfiPSG president.

Before arriving in the capital of France, Ramos, who emerged from Sevilla, lived a splendid 16-year spell at Real Madrid, with whom he won, among other titles, 4 Champions League and 5 Spanish Leagues.

With the selection of your country He won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and Euro 2012. With 180 appearances, he is the footballer who represented her the most times.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to have seen @SergioRamos defend his colors with such determination and sincerely wish him the best for the rest of his career.#MerciRamos 🔴🔵 #ThankYouRamos pic.twitter.com/FhXybxtM4N — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) June 2, 2023

Throughout his career, SR4 scored 23 goals with the national team and another 109 in 773 games played at club level.



