Serendipity Jewelry meets jewelry at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Actor Huang Lu’s trip to Cannes once again had a romantic reunion with light and shadow, and encountered shining moments. At the W dinner, Huang Lu wore an emerald bracelet from the Wizard of Oz series and Belle Époque earrings. From the young youth of “Blind Mountain” to the mature bloom at this moment, under its moving clarity, the beauty of freedom and frankness still shines.

Serendipity Jewelry

The 24-year-old young actor Liu Baisha appeared on the red carpet wearing pink tourmaline and iris lace earrings from the Serendipity Jewelry spring series. The film “Mistakes by the River” that she co-starred with Zhu Yilong was shortlisted for the Cannes Film Festival Un Certain Regard unit, and the movie “Burning Winter” co-starred with Zhou Dongyu and Liu Haoran was also shortlisted for the Un Certain Regard unit of this film festival. Liu Baisha, who was shortlisted for the double event, made all the good things just begin against the background of pink. Inspired by the iris, the national flower of France, it combines the complexity of lace craftsmanship and the meticulousness of hand-weaving, and uses the hollow carving process to create the softness and delicacy of lace. It is playful and cute, and it also heralds the light and freedom of stardom.

Serendipity Jewelry

The 18-year-old young actor Zhou Meijun brought her work “Little White Boat” to the Cannes Film Festival. Wearing a white bowknot dress, she wore an Encounter Jewelry Ocean series bracelet. The combination of white and blue series made the air seem to be filled with rich layers of smells – the damp smell of stones, seaweed and sea water, mixed with pure and clean The air in the air can not help but think of the distant and delicate, deep and long-lasting performance in his works.

Karina Bezell, a Hollywood actress with a Harvard degree, wore the Just serendipity series bracelet, the ice and snow series Australian white pearl earrings, and the Australian white finger ring. The gentle bun and the stars on the ears, fingertips, and wrists present the real beauty of jewelry luster, and I want to be quiet in this winter romance together.

Serendipity Jewelry

Indian national actress Urvashi Rautela wore brooches, earrings and rings from the Winter Ice collection. The combination of passionate orange and calm white snow is suitable for both movement and stillness, exuding vitality and elegance. The oriental artistic conception aesthetics, the European romantic gene, and the modern metropolis of the West have completed a high-quality fusion here.

Serendipity Jewelry

The aquamarine necklace worn by brand founder Christine on the red carpet is the 2023 Spring/Summer themed work of Encounter Team—the winter ice and snow series in Encounter the Beauty of Four Seasons. This noble and elegant necklace is based on the “Ice Queen” aquamarine in the jewelry industry. The unique deep blue light is comparable to the vast expanse of blue waves in the ocean. Pair it with a neatly tailored little black dress to create a unique and noble temperament.

Serendipity Jewelry

As a rising star brand in the jewelry industry, Serendipity Jewelry is committed to supporting newcomers with potential, and looks forward to working with young actors to shine on the world stage with their accumulated brilliance.