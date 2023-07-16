“The debt with the IMF is an anchor that made us lose sovereignty”

The Minister of Economy and presidential candidate of the Union for the Homeland (UxP), Sergio Massa, warned today that the debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an “anchor” that “made Argentina lose sovereignty”and called to build a model country with a public university, at the inauguration of the Presidente Derqui “Lionel Messi” Municipal Club, in Pilar’s party.

Massa remarked that in the administration of former President Mauricio Macri “They left Argentina an anchor”, referring to the loan that the government received for 45 billion dollarsand considered that this agreement “made us lose sovereignty.”

The pro-government candidate announced that in a possible government of his he will seek “increase Argentine exports” to achieve an “accumulation of reserves to pay the Fund” and that they “leave Argentina”.

«Increase Argentine exports, defend Argentine work and achieve our own accumulation of reserves to pay the Fund and get them to leave Argentina“he listed.

Previously, the minister had highlighted the projects to create a National University in Pilar and another in the Delta, and criticized the opposition: “Those who say that the children of workers do not go to university, who say that spending on public universities is a mistake, they are blocking the possibility of being able to advance in a dream.”

“The children of workers also want to go to university, and a country model that includes must have a public university”held.

In the act, Massa was accompanied by the Buenos Aires Minister of Transportation, Jorge D’Onofrio, and the local mayor, Federico Achával.





