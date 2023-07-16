Home » Here is the most reflective exoplanet ever: it acts like a mirror!
Technology

Here is the most reflective exoplanet ever: it acts like a mirror!

by admin
Here is the most reflective exoplanet ever: it acts like a mirror!

New data from missione CHEOPS, of the European Space Agency (ESA), have recently led to the discovery of an incredible incandescent planet; covered by reflective metallic clouds, they make it thebrightest exoplanet ever found.

After the Moon, the brightest celestial body in our Solar System is Venus. Its thick layer of clouds is in fact capable of reflecting 75% of sunlight. But now, for the first time, astronomers have managed to find a worthy contender: l’esopianeta LTT9779 b.

Details received from the CHEOPS mission (launched in 2019 for the investigation of exoplanets) have revealed that this surprising celestial body it can reflect as much as 80% of the light from its host star.

The exoplanet is about the size of Neptune, which has led astronomers to define it the largest space “mirror”. that we know. The high reflectivity is mainly due to its metal clouds, formed by silicates and other metallic materials such as titanium. “Imagine a fiery world, close to its star, with heavy clouds from which drops of titanium rain down,” commented James Jenkins, astronomer and co-author of the study.

The amount of light that is reflected by an object is calledalbedo“; in most of the planets this characteristic is very low, due to the presence of a light-absorbing atmosphere, or due to the dark surface (by the way, a great mystery about the earth’s albedo has been solved recently).

The albedo of planet LTT9779 b came as quite a surprise to astronomers, especially since the side facing the star reaches 2000°C. Its reflectivity, coupled with its ability to form clouds despite extreme temperatures, make it one of the most unique and interesting exoplanets ever found.

You may also like

Transfer Netflix profile to another account

Rumors Suggest iPhone 15 to Launch in New...

25 GB plan for less than €12 per...

After USB-C, the replaceable battery: this is how...

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Returning to its Roots with...

What is the wallbox, the charging station for...

Star Wars Outlaws: Expansive Handcrafted Planets Await Exploration

Three exciting features coming to Apple Watch with...

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Returning to the Roots of...

Microsoft Edge: Security Alert! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy