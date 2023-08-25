Agile Leadership im Employee Lifecycle

With the increasing success and growth of a company, there is often a need to expand the team. A look at the employee lifecycle and the importance of agile leadership in this context.

Everything starts with the recruitment process

The first, and one of the most important elements of the employee lifecycle, is recruitment. It is not just a matter of simply filling positions, but above all of recruiting the right talent for the company. The cultural fit has to be right.

This requires a precise and effective recruitment strategy. For example, a company that focuses on sustainable energy might be specifically looking for candidates who bring experience and skills in this area, as well as a passion for environmental protection.

Onboarding is elementary

Once the right candidates have been found and hired, the onboarding phase begins. This is a critical step in the employee lifecycle. A successful introductory phase makes the transition easier for new employees, boosts their productivity and increases their loyalty to the company. In this phase, agile leadership can help to meet the specific needs of new employees through flexibility and adaptability.

Employees need to be encouraged

Growth also means there are always new roles and positions for existing team members to progress into. Companies should seize these opportunities and create structures that support career paths, training and personal development.

Through agile leadership, the development potential of each employee can be recognized and used. At the same time, employee retention can be increased by fostering a culture of learning, collaboration and continuous improvement.

Resignation and alumni network

An employee lifecycle does not necessarily end when an employee leaves. Former employees who left the company on positive terms can become important ambassadors for the brand.

However, this requires that the company maintains a positive relationship with its alumni and shows them appreciation. Agile leadership relies on flexibility and empathy to build a lasting bond with former employees.

Keep an eye on the entire employee lifecycle

The enlargement of the team represents a challenge for companies, but also offers numerous opportunities. Agile leadership can make a decisive contribution to mastering these challenges and taking advantage of the opportunities. By looking at the entire employee lifecycle, from the recruiting process to onboarding and development to alumni management, leaders can help ensure their organization and team are able to sustainably grow and thrive.

