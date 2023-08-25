Home » The Ministry of Health has objected to a G-BA decision in which “biosimilars with the same active ingredient” are mentioned. Our chart of the month August explains why biosimilars are similar but not the same.
Health

The Ministry of Health has objected to a G-BA decision in which “biosimilars with the same active ingredient” are mentioned. Our chart of the month August explains why biosimilars are similar but not the same.

by admin
The Ministry of Health has objected to a G-BA decision in which “biosimilars with the same active ingredient” are mentioned. Our chart of the month August explains why biosimilars are similar but not the same.

The Ministry of Health has objected to a G-BA decision in which “biosimilars with the same active ingredient” are mentioned. Our chart of the month August explains why biosimilars are similar but not the same. | HEALTH ADHOC

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 09:30

Working group Pro Biosimilars

BIOSIMILARS – GRAPHIC OF THE MONTH August 2023

The Ministry of Health has objected to a G-BA decision that refers to biosimilars with the same active ingredient. Our chart of the month August explains why biosimilars are similar but not the same.

To the press kit: Working group Pro Biosimilars

Login:

News

Search

The press folder

Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC

Anna to Holly
Senior Media Sales Manager

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email

network

Specialist information

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court of Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery difficulties, errors in content or text, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: info@gesundheit-adhoc.de URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de

See also  Syncope: causes, symptoms and treatments. Everything you need to know about fainting

You may also like

FERRARESE HEALTHCARE COMPANIES ADHER TO THE CHARTER OF...

Controversy Sparks Over Controversial Urinal Design in Turin...

Serious delivery bottlenecks for sterile drugs feared

ALCON LABORATORIES, INC – PUNTA U/S OZIL 12...

Moderate Consumption of Beer Benefits the Intestine, Study...

True and untrue – new episodes 5 –...

Animal health, recognition of free status of swine...

Controversy Over Gendered Urinals in Turin Gym Sparks...

Sabine Bauer wants to set up a network...

MN-predict: A Groundbreaking Hematology and Hemotherapy Study Published...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy