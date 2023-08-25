The Ministry of Health has objected to a G-BA decision in which “biosimilars with the same active ingredient” are mentioned. Our chart of the month August explains why biosimilars are similar but not the same. | HEALTH ADHOC

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 09:30

Working group Pro Biosimilars

BIOSIMILARS – GRAPHIC OF THE MONTH August 2023

The Ministry of Health has objected to a G-BA decision that refers to biosimilars with the same active ingredient. Our chart of the month August explains why biosimilars are similar but not the same.

