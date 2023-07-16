President Bukele and the US ambassador spoke on issues of “mutual interest”

The ambassador of the United States of America in El Salvador, William Duncan, and President Nayib Bukele held a conversation to discuss various issues of “mutual interest” in the bilateral relationship between the nations, a spokesman for the diplomatic headquarters reported on Thursday. .

The source added, without providing further details, that the meeting took place the previous Wednesday.

“I appreciate the opportunity to speak with the President @nayibbukele on issues of mutual interest in the bilateral relationship between El Salvador and the United States,” said the diplomat, according to a message posted on Twitter by the US Embassy.

The tweet was accompanied by a photograph in which Duncan and Bukele are seen sitting down.

This would be at least the second meeting between the Salvadoran president and the US ambassador, after Duncan presented his credentials to the president last February.

The US ambassador affirmed upon his arrival in the country, on January 26, that the US has a solid link with El Salvador at an “important moment” in their bilateral relationship.

The North American country had not had an ambassador in El Salvador since January 2021, when Ronald Johnson finished his mission and the Joe Biden government took office.

From that date, the diplomatic representation fell on successive business managers, including Jean Manes, who had previously served as ambassador to this country.

The Government of President Bukele maintains a tense relationship with the United States Embassy and has clashed on Twitter with officials of the Biden Administration.

At the beginning of December of last year, the State Department sanctioned the legal secretary of the Bukele Presidency, Connan Castro, and the Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, for alleged corruption.

The US government has also sanctioned and included in corruption lists other officials close to President Bukele, including the chief of his Cabinet, Carolina Recinos.

