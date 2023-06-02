Home » Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is coming, Qualcomm will hold a technical conference in October ahead of schedule-mobile phone brand news
Technology

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is coming, Qualcomm will hold a technical conference in October ahead of schedule-mobile phone brand news

by admin
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is coming, Qualcomm will hold a technical conference in October ahead of schedule-mobile phone brand news
[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

Qualcomm earlier confirmed that this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit will be held from October 24th to 26th, and the location is still Maui, Hawaii.

Compared with the time point selected in early December in the past, last year’s event has been advanced to mid-November, and this year’s event has been further adjusted to late October. Obviously, MediaTek is expected to announce its flagship processor in October this year. It is related to Ji 9300, and at the same time, it may also allow cooperative mobile phone brand operators to bring new phones to the market faster.

If there is no accident, Qualcomm will announce its last Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with semi-customized design such as Arm Cortex-X4 CPU this year. It may also announce a new code-named “Oryon” with a fully self-designed architecture. CPU details.

On the other hand, if Qualcomm initially plans to use the CPU code-named “Oryon” in PC products, it is expected that this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit will focus on PC product application design.

As for the Quest 3 announced earlier by Meta, it has stated that it will use the Snapdragon next-generation computing platform, which means that Qualcomm will also explain the details of the new Snapdragon XR virtual visual computing platform at this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit.

About the Author
Mashdigi
Mashdigi
Yang Youzhao, who was born in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, used to be the editor-in-chief of the digital channel of United News Network (udn.com), and maintains the status of providing writing and authorizing content on various website channels under his real name or the name of Mash Yang. haunt. The writing content covers content of personal interest, including mobile phones, the Internet, software, components, and technology market trends. The dynamics of technology manufacturers that appear in your life.

See also  The mobile game version of "Assassin's Creed" leaked 20 minutes of actual game content | 4Gamers

You may also like

Android 14 opens the BatteryManager API, the phone...

Rock am Ring Live Stream: Free broadcast on...

Sustainable tires made from dandelion: natural rubber instead...

Cool boxes for cars, camping & Co. with...

Galaxy S23 and S23+ shots are blurry, Samsung...

Italy is ready to invest in artificial intelligence…

Cyber ​​attacks unleashed everywhere, even in Italy

Nintendo launches four new Joy-Con handles in pink...

The Mona Lisa has just become a hologram...

It is rumored that the Galaxy S24 Ultra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy