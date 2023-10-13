Shakira and Nicky Jam’s Collaboration ‘Perro Fidel’ Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Six years after its release, the music video for Shakira and Nicky Jam’s “Perro Fidel” has achieved a new milestone by reaching 1 billion views on YouTube. This makes it Shakira and Nicky Jam’s seventh entry into the “Billion Views Club” as a lead, featured, or collaborative artist, according to the video streaming platform.

The track, released in 2017, marked the first collaboration between the Colombian star and the reggaeton hitmaker. “Perro Fidel” is part of Shakira’s album “The Golden,” which spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart by Billboard. Additionally, the song reached No. 6 on Hot Latin Songs.

The song features an electronic production that provides a canvas for the powerful voices of both Shakira and Nicky Jam, combined with energetic reggaeton rhythms. The music video showcases the artists separately at times but brings them together in a thrilling motorcycle scene that mirrors the intense feelings and emotions expressed in the song.

Both artists recently took part in Billboard’s Latin Music Week 2023 in Miami. Nicky Jam hosted two episodes of his popular show, “The Rock Star Show,” where he interviewed Ivy Queen and Jesús Ortiz Paz, the leader of Fuerza Regida. Meanwhile, Shakira participated in a candid conversation with Leila Cobo of Billboard, discussing her creative process, her chart success, and future plans.

To celebrate the achievement of reaching 1 billion views, Shakira and Nicky Jam’s music video for “Perro Fidel” is available to watch below.

Share this: Facebook

X

