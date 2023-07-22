Home » Shakira Dominates and Celebrities Shine at the Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico
Title: Shakira Dominates Premios Juventud Awards in Puerto Rico, Ela Fields Stuns on Red Carpet

Subtitle: The Latin music industry celebration witnessed numerous memorable moments and fashion highlights

Puerto Rico played host to an unforgettable night filled with stars as the highly anticipated Premios Juventud awards ceremony took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum last Thursday. With a lineup of celebrities and artists, the event became one of the most significant gatherings in the Latin music industry. From emotional speeches to unexpected reunions, the gala left the audience thrilled.

However, stealing the spotlight of the evening was none other than the iconic Shakira. Accompanied by her adorable children, Milan and Sasha, the renowned singer dominated the awards by clinching eight statuettes. Among her wins was the prestigious Best Urban Pop Song award for her sensational collaboration with Bizarrap, a hit that has resonated worldwide.

Apart from the electrifying live performances and gripping acceptance speeches, the red carpet shimmered with the presence of some of the most stylish Latinas in the entertainment world. Among them was the stunning actress, Ela Fields. The enchanting beauty mesmerized everyone with her sensuality, wearing a metallic gold mini dress with an asymmetrical cut, exquisitely accentuating her enviable waistline. The eye-catching creation, designed by Michael Costello, was flawlessly paired with block-heeled pumps, a shiny clutch, maxi hoop earrings, and a striking gold bracelet.

Fields completed her red carpet look with loose, voluminous waves of blonde hair, further enhancing her radiant appearance. The combination of her bold fashion choices and impeccable styling made her an instant standout at the event.

The Premios Juventud awards ceremony proved to be a night to remember, celebrating the best of Latin music while providing a platform for artists and celebrities to shine. With Shakira’s incredible achievement and Ela Fields’ breathtaking red carpet appearance, Puerto Rico truly became the center of the entertainment universe on that star-studded evening.

