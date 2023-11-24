Shakira: From Tax Troubles to Musical Millions

Shakira: The Colombian singer’s fortune suffers a setback after tax fraud

Shakira, known as one of the most successful Latin artists of all time, has seen her fortune take a hit after pleading guilty to tax fraud in Spain. The singer, whose musical career spans over three decades, has established herself as one of the highest-paid personalities in the world of entertainment, with a fortune estimated at approximately $393 million.

The setback in her fortune comes after facing legal troubles in Spain, where she was accused of committing tax fraud for almost $15 million. To avoid a potential three-year prison sentence, Shakira reached an agreement with the Spanish Treasury to pay a fine of $7.22 million.

According to several media specialized in finance, Shakira’s millionaire income has come from her musical career, image sponsorships, and the multiple companies she has in several countries. However, her fortune suffered a sharp decline after resolving her legal situation in Spain and paying the hefty fine.

Despite this setback, Shakira’s financial situation remains strong, as Forbes previously estimated her fortune at $400 million before paying the fine. The Colombian singer remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, with a successful career and a significant impact on the music world.

As the legal proceedings in Spain come to a close, Shakira looks ahead to the future and continues to captivate audiences with her music and philanthropic endeavors.

