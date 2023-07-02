Colombian singer Shakira named “the most beautiful woman of 2023” by “People en Español”

Shakira, the renowned Colombian singer, has been crowned as “the most beautiful woman of 2023” by the prestigious magazine “People en Español.” The annual list also features other notable personalities such as Karol G, Ana de Armas, Jennifer López, Thalía, and Eva Longoria. Shakira’s beauty and talent have truly made her stand out among her peers in the entertainment industry.

Despite the challenges she faced in 2022, including her separation from Gerard Piqué and the revelation of a love betrayal, as well as her father’s illness, Shakira declared that she went through one of the most difficult moments of her life. However, the year 2023 has brought her joy and success, along with this honorable distinction.

In an interview with the magazine, Shakira shared insights into her new life in Miami, where she has settled after spending around eight years in Spain. She discussed her relationship status, emphasizing the unconditional support she has received from her loved ones amidst the whirlwind of media attention.

The singer also highlighted the significant role her father played during her divorce from the soccer player. She expressed that he has been by her side throughout the entire process, stating that he is her first and eternal love.

Shakira revealed that there was a time when she felt everything was collapsing, and her home was falling apart. However, she now feels prepared to start a new chapter in her life as she sets foot in the United States.

The artist also mentioned that her children, Milan and Sasha, are her greatest motivation and the source of her happiness. They are the reason she continues to strive in her career, serving as her most intense joy and inspiration.

“The 50 most beautiful” list, in which Shakira was named the topmost beautiful woman, is divided into categories including #LosDuros, #LosGuerreros, #LosEternos, and #LasAmazonas. This recognition further solidifies Shakira’s status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

