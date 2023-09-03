Home » over 880,000 people evacuated – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Hong Kong and southern China were hit by typhoon Saola, which – according to meteorologists – “could become the strongest typhoon since 1949 to hit the Pearl River Delta”, which includes several large cities such as Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Macao. A very violent atmospheric phenomenon with winds of up to 120km/h with gusts that could exceed 220km/h.
More than 880,000 people were evacuated from two Chinese provinces before the typhoon struck, hundreds of flights were canceled and trees were already uprooted from the deserted, rain-swept streets of Hong Kong, where back-to-school has been postponed.

September 1, 2023 – Updated September 1, 2023, 11:44 pm

