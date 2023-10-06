Shakira Shines at the 30th Annual Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: How Many Awards Did She Win?

The Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Miami, Florida was buzzing with excitement as the 30th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards took place in 2023. Colombian singer Shakira emerged as one of the favorites with an impressive 12 nominations. Among her nominations, she was competing in five categories for her song “TQG” and was also a finalist for “Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Female, and “Latin Pop” Artist of the Year, Solo.

One of her nominated songs, “Monotonía,” was in the running for Song of the Year, Latin Air Play, while her collaboration with Bizarrap on “BZRP music sessions, vol 53” was competing for both Latin Pop Song of the Year and Song of the Year, Sales. Fans eagerly awaited to see how many awards the talented singer would take home.

Shakira is no stranger to awards and recognition in the music industry. She is widely regarded as one of the most popular and important Latin artists in history. Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and even set streaming records for her songs on various platforms. In fact, she already has an impressive 41 Billboard awards, including 36 Billboard Latin Music Awards and 7 Billboard Music Awards.

In the 2023 edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Shakira’s 12 nominations put her in contention for multiple prestigious categories. However, she faced tough competition from Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny, Grupo Frontera, and her fellow Colombian artist Karol G, who received even more nominations. Despite the tough competition, the Barranquilla native managed to take home two awards – Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist, and “Latin Pop” Song of the Year for “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

The 2023 Billboard Awards were officially broadcast by Telemundo and Telemundo Internacional for Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, viewers could tune in to the Universo cable channel and Peacock to catch the live broadcast of the event.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Shakira participated in an interview during Billboard Latin Music Week 2023, where she discussed her current state of mind, her creative process, and her history of success on the Billboard charts. The singer expressed her inspiration and desire to continue creating music, which she sees as a catharsis that has helped her move forward after her separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. She also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her fans, despite feeling alone during her time in Barcelona. Now residing in Miami, she feels proud to prioritize what truly matters and emphasized that singing in Spanish is a trend that she embraces.

With her impressive nominations and two wins at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Shakira continues to solidify her position as a powerhouse artist in the Latin music industry. Fans around the world eagerly await her upcoming projects as she remains inspired and passionate about her craft.

