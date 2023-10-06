WhatsApp’s Latest Update Introduces the “Side by Side” View Button for Foldable Mobile Devices

WhatsApp Introduces Side-by-Side View Button for Foldable Devices

WhatsApp, the world‘s leading messaging app with approximately 2 billion users, continues to stay ahead of the competition despite rivals like Telegram and Signal. The constant innovation of WhatsApp has made it the number one option for many individuals.

In its latest update, WhatsApp has introduced an interesting feature called the “side by side” button. Designed with users who own foldable mobile devices in mind, this feature aims to enhance the user experience on dual screen phones.

While traditional screen smartphones remain popular, devices with foldable screens have gained ground in recent years. With this update, WhatsApp seeks to maximize the capabilities of these devices and adapt its interface to offer a more fluid experience.

Activating the side-by-side view feature is simple. Users need to open the WhatsApp application on their mobile devices, go to the settings section, select the “Chats” option, and then find the “side-by-side view” option within the Chats section. By following these steps, users can fully utilize the new feature, especially if they own a foldable mobile device.

This improvement showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to evolving and providing the best possible experience in instant messaging. As the messaging app continues to innovate, it solidifies its position as the preferred choice for millions of users worldwide.

Overall, with its constant innovation and adaptability to the evolving tech market, WhatsApp remains at the forefront of the messaging app industry. Its latest side-by-side view feature exemplifies its dedication to improving user experience for all types of devices, including foldable mobile devices.