Shakira’s Surfing Mishap and Beach Adventure in Costa Rica

The days of relaxation for Shakira during the vacation spent in Costa Rica together with their children Sasha and Milan had a small setback. The Colombian singer, known for her expertise in surfing, suffered a fall while enjoying the local beaches of Saint Teresa of Cobano. However, the incident was quickly resolved as her instructor came to her rescue and ensured her safety. The staff accompanying Shakira was alert and promptly handled the situation.

Despite the fall, Shakira regained her balance and continued her surfing activity. Surfing has been a sport she has practiced since her time living in Barcelona. It seems that this incident did not deter her from enjoying her vacation to the fullest.

Interestingly, Shakira’s close friend Gisele Bündchen hosted her during their stay in Saint Teresa of Cobano. The Brazilian model and Shakira have been friends for several years and decided to spend quality time together at Gisele’s ex-husband Tom Brady’s house. Both Shakira and Gisele experienced love breakups the previous year, with Shakira ending her 12-year relationship with Gerard Pique and Gisele divorcing Brady after 13 years of marriage.

During their vacation, Shakira and Gisele took a horseback ride on the beach, accompanied by Shakira’s children as well. In fact, an 8-year-old girl named Aynara Sofia Brenes Torres had the opportunity to ride alongside Shakira and Gisele. She shared her experience with the media, mentioning how well they rode and how kind Shakira was when she asked for a picture and received a hug from her. Gisele, being familiar with the area, guided the group during their beach walk.

Overall, despite the small setback, Shakira and her children had an enjoyable vacation in Costa Rica. The support of her instructor, the companionship of Gisele Bündchen, and the memorable experiences shared with the local community made it a memorable trip for Shakira and her family.