Mariners’ Julius Rodriguez and George Kirby Added to American League All-Star Roster

Mariners Add Julius Rodriguez and George Kirby to All-Star Game Roster

SAN FRANCISCO – In a surprising turn of events, the Seattle Mariners will have more than one player representing them at the All-Star Game next week. Outfielder Julius Rodriguez and pitcher George Kirby have been added to the American League roster following the Mariners’ 6-0 victory over the Giants on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, hailing from the Dominican Republic, replaced injured Yordan Álvarez from the Houston Astros, who has been sidelined since June 9 due to a sore right side. On the other hand, Kirby took the spot of Tampa Bay Rays’ pitcher Shane McClanahan, who was placed on the injured list on Saturday with a stiff mid-back.

Joining them on the prestigious roster is Dominican pitcher Luis Castillo, who was originally named to the team when the rosters were announced by Major League Baseball on Sunday.

For Rodriguez, this will mark his second consecutive All-Star Game, making him the only rookie drafted in the majors to participate in last year’s event at Dodger Stadium. It will be a debut appearance for Kirby, who has garnered attention as one of the National League’s standout pitchers in just 14 months in the big leagues.

Rodriguez will also be competing in the Home Run Festival on Monday, seeking to claim victory against formidable opponents at his home stadium following his remarkable performance last year.

Expressing his excitement, Rodriguez mentioned, “To be rewarded with the opportunity to go on the field in front of the fans in Seattle, and in front of my family members who will be there, it will definitely be a lot of fun.”

Although Rodriguez’s performance this season hasn’t quite lived up to his stellar 2022 campaign, where he was hailed as the AL Rookie of the Year, he continues to leave a significant impact on the game, the city of Seattle, and the All-Star Game itself.

With a .246/.309/.414 batting average, 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, 16 doubles, a triple, and 20 stolen bases, Rodriguez has maintained a wRC+ of 105 (league average being 100) and leads the Mariners with a 2.3 fWAR.

During the All-Star Game, Rodriguez went 0-for-2 at the plate and covered center field for the final five innings. He becomes the 13th player in Mariners’ history to be selected for multiple Midseason Classics.

Referring to his exclusion from the starting lineup, Rodriguez stated, “It wasn’t a disappointment. It was, ‘Well, there’s work to be done. We have to continue. We have to keep moving forward.’ There are games to win, and that was my mentality.”

Meanwhile, Kirby, who is set to make his last start of the first half on Thursday in Houston, is positioned to pitch on regular rest during the All-Star Game. The Mariners currently hold the top spot in the majors with 43 quality starts, thanks in large part to Kirby’s contributions. He shares the AL lead with Toronto’s Kevin Gausman with 13 quality starts.

Expressing his surprise, Kirby remarked, “I didn’t expect it at this point. You play your whole life for these kinds of moments, so it’s kind of cool.”

Kirby’s 9.56 K/BB ratio leads the majors by a significant margin, signifying his extraordinary performance. The 7-7 pitcher boasts a 3.21 ERA, 86 strikeouts, and a mere nine walks in 101 innings, with opposing hitters being limited to a .248/.268/.390 line (.658 OPS). Kirby has consistently put the Mariners in a winning position in each of his 16 starts this season.

The Mariners are undoubtedly proud to have Rodriguez and Kirby as representatives in the All-Star Game, as they continue their pursuit of success in the second half of the season.

