Swiss hard rockers SHAKRA have just announced the release of their new long player Invincible on June 9th, 2023 via AFM Records.

«You are invincible, you can achieve anything, not if you believe in it, but if you know it… and that makes you invincible!». The core message of their upcoming album. And so the first single releases for “The Way It Is” and the album title track already proved why SHAKRA are not only musically invincible, but also belong to one of the best, most powerful hard and heavy rock bands in the scene.

In their latest single Tell Her That I’m Sorry, SHAKRA explore the emotional roller coaster ride of a failed relationship, reflecting on missed opportunities and unrequited love. Mark’s powerful guitar sound and haunting voice perfectly capture the pain of the heart and the burden of responsibility.

“The song is not only a call for reconciliation, but also a powerful testament to the universal experience of love and loss,” according to the band. “Tell Her That I’m Sorry” is a must for all fans of straight rockers and for anyone who wants to experience the depths of the human heart and the power of music.”

You can now find the song on all digital platforms!

Invincible Tracklist:

01. The Way It Is

02. The Matrix Unfolds

03. Invincible

04. Devil Left Hell

05. On the Wild Side

06. Old Irish Song

07. Tell Her That I’m Sorry

08. As I Lay Down to Sleep

09. House of Rock

10. Walls of Hate

11. Between the Lines

12. As Long As I’m Alive

