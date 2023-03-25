You can let your hair turn gray naturally, help with it or continue to wear your natural blonde or brunette even with over 60. In principle, any hair color is allowed, as long as you choose the right shade for blonde and brunette. Because blond is not the same as blond and it is no different with dark hair. We summarize what you should pay attention to the next time you want to dye your hair. Which hair colors do you avoid from the age of 60 or which shade do you use best?

Wear blonde hair in old age

Blonde is often the preferred choice for older ladies who want to continue hiding the natural gray. This is mainly due to the fact that the gray roots, which show up again after a while, are less noticeable than with dark hair colors, for example. But what are the best 60+ hair colors to avoid in that case?

What hair colors to avoid on blondes over 60?

Golden blonde, platinum blonde, strawberry blonde… and the list could go on. All of these shades of blonde are beautiful to look at, but as is so often the case, not everything is ideal for everyone. With age, the skin becomes paler. You should counteract this with the right color nuance for the hair. Accordingly, you should avoid light blonde tones in particular, because these of all things have the property of making you appear even paler. A warm tone also works very well. In addition, such nuances also bring out the wrinkles much more.

As such, darker shades of blonde are a better choice, and that includes medium blonde (so it doesn’t need to be overly dark). Alternatively, a light brunette tone is also suitable as a base for the hair, which you can then brighten with highlights. This is how you kill two birds with one stone: You get the effect of a lighter blonde, but without the hair becoming light overall. The dark undertone will flatter your face.

Do you want to lighten hair?

In principle, nothing stands in your way, but here too you should stick to the right nuance. Under no circumstances should you choose a color that is too light, otherwise you risk that the tone does not match your skin tone. As a rule, one or two shades lighter are not a problem. By the way, this rule also applies if you were naturally brunette!

In general: Hair colors for women over 60 should never be too extreme! It is best to always use your natural tone as a guide and, even as a mature woman, do not change it too much.

Rules for brunette colors

Actually, brown is a warm color, so the reasons mentioned above that speak against light, cool blonde shouldn’t apply here. Well, not quite, because there are also unsuitable shades of brunettes. So which hair colors over 60 is best to avoid in this case?

Brown colors are allowed, but with the right shade

With this hair color there are also nuances with cooler undertones, which also make the overall color appear cooler. And that’s exactly what you should avoid for the same reasons as explained for the blonde – they make you look dull and pale and accentuate the wrinkles instead of concealing them.

If you want to dye the hair darker than your natural color

What you should also keep in mind if you want to dye your hair darker than it originally was by nature: It is best not to use the selected hair color over the entire length and thickness of your hair. It’s important to break up the color and this works best with highlights or other types of shading. It can also be very subtle, with baby lights, for example. The aim is to create a look that is as natural as possible.

The impressive red is also conditionally suitable

Red is already very special in itself, it doesn’t suit every lady and if it does, then usually only with the right nuance. With age, the selection of suitable shades of red is even smaller. In any case, a warm undertone must be present. This applies to everyone who has a subtle copperplate engraving.

Which hair colors to avoid from the age of 60: Definitely no black in old age!

There is probably no other hair color that makes a face look as pale as black. Many women mistakenly believe that this harsh contrast is the perfect way to combat natural gray, but that’s not a good idea at all, especially if you have fine hair (and we know that almost all hair gets finer with age ). Black hair has the unpleasant property of making the thinness of the hair even more noticeable (dark hair colors in general, but black in particular).

