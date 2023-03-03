SHANG XIA Up and Down 2023 Autumn and Winter Collection

Every part of the whole series presents the rhythm of oriental minimalism. The wings depicted on the ready-to-wear are like birds ready to go, interpreting the ambition and tension of people when they pursue their wishes. Inspired by the bird’s-eye view of Chinese mountains and rivers created by artist Wu Jicong, the jacket constructs a landscape painting like mountains and waters.

The new series runs through the application of multiple materials and silhouettes, demonstrating the expressiveness of lightness and transparency.seemingly floating in the airbubble cloud sneakersis an exploration and experimentation of color, transparency and translucency.cloud high heelsIt is as dreamy as if suspended in the air, making every step you take feel as light and comfortable as being in the clouds.Brand New Moon BagThe crescent-like curved frame continues the romance that pervades the sky.New woven leather shopping bagto explore more material inspirations that break through the boundaries.

SHANG XIA Up and Down 2023 Autumn and Winter Collection

A soft blend of flannel wool and high-tech fluid polyester, flannel with geometric weaves in different layers and knots, double-faced cashmere with metal studs, rib knit sewn with silk and double-faced cashmere… as the brand The two words “SHANG” and “XIA” have changed the brand from “upper” to “lower”, completing another exploration and extension of the multi-core.

Whether it is the abstract structure of wings and tail feathers, or the silhouette of swallows gliding in jacquard cashmere, there is a message of freedom and flight everywhere.

SHANG XIA Up and Down 2023 Autumn and Winter Collection

aboutSHANG XIAup and down

Since SHANG XIA was born in 2010, the brand has always created a uniquely inherited Chinese lifestyle with modern and innovative designs. The opposite symbiosis of “upper” and “lower” constitutes the name of SHANG XIA, which contains a lot of meaning in diversity. The core value of the brand. Therefore, SHANG XIA also represents a style and culture born from opposition and harmony, which is deeply rooted in Chinese heritage and truly reflects the world we live in today. SHANG XIA created a “any door” with brand philosophy, connecting tradition and innovation, offline and online, China and the West, past and future, philosophy and nature, reunion and carnival in the unity of opposites… This kind of Spirit, injecting a steady stream of inspiration into SHANG XIA’s top and bottom products, from home furnishing, furniture, tea to ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories. Over the past ten years, a series of creations by SHANG XIA have been highly praised worldwide, attracting the permanent collections of many famous museums around the world, such as the British Museum, favored by many international auction houses such as Christie’s, and gaining authoritative media and opinions Leaders’ praise and affirmation.

shangxia.com