Entertainment

by admin
hello everyone! This is Ryoku Nakatsuka.

Is there anything that you are passionate about?

When I was in high school, I was really into pottery, which I did as an art student.

Even after school, I go to the art room, get sweaty and spin the potter’s wheel, do trial and error until I’m satisfied, and when it’s dry, I scrape it into shape, worrying about what color to paint and how to paint it…

It takes about a month from the state of the soil until it can be used as pottery. It’s because it’s something that takes that long to make that I can be so passionate about it and love it.

And this time, I wanted to experience such memorable pottery again, so I went to the pottery experience with my friend!

It’s just a two-minute walk from the donut shop I wrote about in my previous blog, so I felt lucky (laughs).

I leave the work of attaching the handle to the cup, coloring, and shaving to professionals, but I don’t know how it turned out until it arrives at my house, so I’m really looking forward to it!

I once again thought that valuing “what you can do with passion” will enrich your life, so please try to find something you can be passionate about!

Well then!

This is a picture of me making pottery. I’m too enthusiastic to look at the camera… (laughs).

