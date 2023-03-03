The first social networks arose late 1990s and early 2000s. Among the pioneers that emerged in that period are:

Six Degrees: This was one of the first online social networks, launched in 1997. It allows users to upload a profile and connect with friends and acquaintances.

Friendster: Released in 2002, Friendster was a pioneering social network in the field of social networking. It allowed users to create profiles, add friends, and share content.

MySpace: Released in 2003, MySpace was one of the most popular social networks at the time.. It allows users to create custom profiles and connect with friends.

LinkedIn: Released in 2003, LinkedIn was one of the first professional social networks. It focuses on connecting professionals and finding employment.

Facebook: Released in 2004, Facebook quickly became one of the most popular social networks in the world.. It allows users to create profiles, connect with friends, and share content.

Each of these social networks played an important role in the development and evolution of online social networking as we know it today.

Background

However, Before social networks as we know them today, there were several systems and platforms that laid the foundations for its development.

For example, in the 1970s and 1980s, the first BBS (Bulletin Board Systems) networks arose, which were computer systems that allowed users to connect and communicate through online messages and forums. These systems allowed users to connect with people with similar interests and share information.

There were also online chat systems in the 80s and 90s, such as IRC (Internet Relay Chat)which allowed users to communicate in real time with people from all over the world.

In the 1990s, the first online community websites emerged, such as GeoCities and Angelfire, which allowed users to create websites and connect with other users who shared similar interests.

These systems and platforms laid the foundation for online social networking. that emerged later in the 2000s.

