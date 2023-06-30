she has 6 children, multiple jobs and this question crowned her the winner

“María Eugenia, what do you do?” Guido Kaczka wanted to know, and the participant in The 8 steps of the three million, who was still in the first stages of the contest, told him: “I am a teacher in a school, and now I am as a secretary. During the morning we also have a plumbing project with my husband, and we fix doors,” the contestant listed.

“I mean… you’re a plumber in the morning, a school secretary in the afternoon. You do everything, and so does your husband,” the driver replied and she said: “Yes, a lot, it’s the only way.”

Immediately afterwards, María Eugenia said that she has six children and that “there is no other option” than “working a lot” to be able to support such a large family.

With the questions running, the participant went up the steps and when she reached the last one, Luciana Salazar, the invited jury, asked the question that crowned her as the winner: “What are the names of the sleeves of dresses that are characterized by being voluminous and puffed at the ends? shoulders and tight at the bottom?

María Eugenia answered “Globo” and established herself as the winner of the three million.

“I can’t fall yet. That’s why I’m like this. I knew you were going to bring me luck, ”the winner told Luli Salazar and then she confirmed that she would return for six million.

